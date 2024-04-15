Hannah Waddingham is standing up for herself.

While posing outside the Olivier Awards on Sunday, April 14, a photographer told the 49-year-old actress to “show leg,” to which she gave an angry rebuttal.

“Oh my god, you’d never say that to a man,” she said in a video uploaded to by a fan account to X (formerly known as Twitter) that same day. “Don’t be a dick otherwise I’ll move off. Don’t say ‘show me leg.’ No.”

Waddingham then walked away, continuing to inaudibly exchange heated words with the same photographer.

long story short: hannah was being her gorgeous self and the 📸 made some comment about her leg we couldn’t quite make out and… well, the video speaks for itself. This woman is a role model. Always, always call pricks out on their bullshit. https://t.co/TUPwdqEYo2 pic.twitter.com/ybhxCo5FJ6 — bruna but with a posh accent (@odeiotedlasso) April 14, 2024

In the comment section of the video, fans overwhelmingly sided with Waddingham.

“She’s right they would never say show me some leg to a man. Good for her for calling him out,” one wrote. Another commented, “What a queen – just when I thought I couldn’t love her more!”

Waddingham wore a lilac one-shoulder gown to the award ceremony. It was custom made by Marchesa and featured tiny crystal adornments throughout.

The “Ted Lasso” star hosted this year’s Olivier Awards, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London. She went through a total of four outfit changes over the course of the evening. In addition to the lilac gown, Waddingham also wore a form-fitting navy blue sequin gown featuring thin spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline.

Later on in the evening, she changed into a strapless silver gown that cinched in at the waist and was covered with reflective crystals.

Waddington’s fourth and final outfit consisted of a fitted black jumpsuit and matching black heels, which she wore to the afterparty at the Natural History Museum.

In an October 2023 interview with Glamour, Waddington revealed that she has always called out photographers who make her feel uncomfortable.

“When it comes to dealing with sexism, especially in my industry, I was on the receiving end of it mostly when I was modeling back in my twenties, with some of the nonsense that misogynistic male photographers would throw at me to put me in my place,” she told the publication. “I called them out straight away – and they would then try to fight their corner, but I never let it go.”