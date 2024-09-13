Harry Styles turned up the heat at London Fashion Week — for the first time in a decade.
Styles, 30, attended the S.S. Daley spring/summer 2025 show in London on Friday, September 13. For the event, he wore a navy blue jacket featuring a white lining and a knit pom-pom pin and a soft collar. Styles paired the layer with a scoop-neck top, navy blue bottoms and black Vans sneakers.
Styles, who shaved his hair back in November 2023, showed off his grown-out tresses, which were brushed up with the sides of his head and cut short.
Fans were quick to react to Styles’ look via X. “So pretty Harry,” one fan wrote, as another gushed, “He is sooooooo handsome.” A third social media user wrote, “Keep the pictures coming!”
Styles sat front row at the show alongside Anna Wintour, who wore a blue-and-white toile printed dress and a knit scarf complete with red-and-white stripes and blue stars, representing the American flag. She accessorized with her signature black sunglasses.
This marks the first London Fashion Week show Styles has attended since 2014 (aside from a Miu Miu event he enjoyed in 2015).
In 2014, the singer looked sharp at the Burberry fall/winter show in a suede forest green jacket featuring black buttons and a charcoal knit sweater. He elevated the look with skinny black jeans and leather boots.
Styles further accessorized with a long chain necklace and topped off his look with his famous curls parted to the side.
The previous year, he wore a white T-shirt and black skinny jeans equipped with a rip on his knee while watching the House of Holland 2013 spring/summer show. At the time, he accessorized with silver and gold rings.