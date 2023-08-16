Heather Rae El Moussa beefing with Revlon wasn’t on our bingo card this year.

The unexpected — but light-hearted — feud kicked off on Monday, August 14, when Heather, 35, took to TikTok to share that she found “another woman’s” Revlon lip liner in husband Tarek El Moussa’s sprinter van.

“She found ski pants three years ago, and I’m still in trouble,” Tarek, 41, joked in the video as Heather eyed the product with a disgusted expression. “Revlon … I don’t wear Revlon,” Heather asserted, tossing the liner out of the car door.

While Heather revealed in the caption that she was only poking fun and that the beauty item belonged to her sister “when she borrowed our sprinter,” it was too late — Revlon quickly caught wind of the shade.

The cosmetics company responded to Heather in a video shared on Revlon’s official TikTok account on Tuesday, August 15. Revlon’s clip picked up where Heather’s left off and showed a brand employee catching the pen that Heather threw. “Thanks girl, I’ve been looking for that, and I want my ski pants back,” the Revlon employee quipped.

Revlon didn’t stop there. The retailer even tagged Heather in the video’s caption, writing, “Thanks @HeatherRaeElMoussa! Don’t sleep on our #ColorStay Lip Liner. Comment below for a ski pants story time.”

Revlon’s TikTok has since been flooded with hilarious reactions from social media users. “Spicy little marketing team!” wrote one fan as a second commented, “My jaw is on the floor.”

Others praised Revlon’s products. “Revlon lip products will EAT every. Single. Time,” penned a fan, to which the label wrote back, “No crumbs here, bestie.” A different TikTok user gushed, “Don’t mind me just going to buy some Revlon lip liner,” as a fifth commenter wrote, “I don’t wear Revlon but now I might.”

While Heather may not wear Revlon, her fellow reality stars can’t get enough of the affordable brand. Earlier this year, Us revealed that Kyle Richards credits her voluminous lashes to Revlon So Fierce Big Bad Lash Mascara, which comes with an $8 price tag.

Revlon is also favored by big names including Megan Thee Stallion and Ashley Graham — who are both ambassadors for the company.

Megan, 28, announced her partnership with the in August 2020. “I’ve always set the bar high for myself with everything I do, but to now be a brand ambassador for Revlon, it feels like a new level,” she said in a statement from the brand. “To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I’m excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women.”