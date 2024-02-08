Heidi Klum has mastered the art of pairing patterns.

The 50-year-old model showed off a brown and white animal printed midi dress and matching puffer coat via Instagram on Thursday, February 7. Klum elevated her look with suede boots, hoop earrings and reflective sunglasses. Her long blonde hair was parted down the middle and worn in a blow out. In the clip, she exited a trailer and danced through a parking lot while dancing to Kool & The Gang’s “Get Down on It.”

“🥳🩷,” Klum captioned the post.

This isn’t the first time Klum showed Us her wild side. In January, while promoting her song, “Sunglasses at Midnight,” Klum went topless under a fur coat. She posed on a beach and even walked into the ocean while sporting the coat. Klum paired the coat with string bottoms and black sunglasses.

“My new song SUNGLASSES AT NIGHT produced by the one and only @tiesto is out today 😎,” she captioned the post. “Keep dreaming kids and don’t let anyone tell you what you can and cannot do.”

Heidi previously showed off her figure while posing with daughter Leni Klum in an Intimissimi ad in May 2023.

For the shoot, she donned a lavender bra finished with white lacy details and matching underwear. She held hands with Leni, 19, who stunned in a white set featuring bead details on her bralette. The mother-daughter-duo also cuddled up in their lingerie and pressed their faces tougher while gazing into the camera.

In November 2023, the pair again suited up in red underwear to kick off the holiday season in November 2023. For the shoot, Leni wrapped herself in a silky cherry colored top and wore a sheer bra underneath. Heidi, meanwhile, twinned with her daughter and wore cheeky underwear and a silky robe.

Elsewhere in the shoot, Heidi changed into a black bralette and paired it with pajamas finished with a feathered hem.