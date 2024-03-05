Heidi Klum Is Back in Her Victoria’s Secret Angel Wings After 14 Years

Heidi Klum is not ready to hang up her Victoria’s Secret angel wings just yet.

The 50-year-old model graced the March cover of Glamour Germany in a massive set of white feather angel wings and a white floor-length Elenareva slip dress.

Other images feature Klum in a white Calzedonia string bikini, a cutout mini lace Valentino dress, a backless long sleeve dress by Sportmax and a black sheer dress with floral 3D appliqués by David Koma.

Klum wore her hair straightened and down for the photoshoot and sported minimal makeup.

The model posted an Instagram reel on Monday, March 4, of herself wearing the massive wings and string bikini. “Wow my wings still fit 😛,” she captioned the post. Alongside another Instagram reel from the photoshoot posted on the same day, Klum wrote, “This is 50. Thank you @morellibrothers for making me feel great ❤️.”

In her interview with Glamour Germany published on Monday, March 4, Klum opened up about how getting older hasn’t prevented her from dressing in the way that she wants.

“People also joke that I still dress sexy at 50. This is neither nice nor pleasant. Yes, I’m 50, but I’m far from dead,” Klum told the publication, adding, “I love colorful, loud things. Maybe that will change at some point, but it can also remain my decision.” (See the full feature in the first issue 2024 of Glamour Germany, available online and on newsstands from Tuesday, March 5).

Klum worked as a Victoria’s Secret angel from 1999 until her retirement in 2010, which is the last time she was seen publicly wearing angel wings.

In a January 31 interview on the podcast “Call Her Daddy,” Klum opened up about what it was like working as an angel for the lingerie brand. “This was a really big time in my life,” she told the podcast host Alex Cooper. “It was amazing. I loved it.”

In the same interview, Klum expressed surprise at the Hulu special, Victoria’s Secret Angels and Demons, which revealed CEO Les Wexner’s misogynistic treatment of the models.

“Looking at the documentary, I saw one person, who I walked with during those years, say they felt really uncomfortable. It’s just so strange,” Klum said. “If you felt uncomfortable, why are you doing it? I loved it always. I always wanted to wear the big wings… it was fun.”