Heidi Klum Rocked Electric Blue Mascara by YSL Beauty at the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Auditions

Last fall, the Spring-Summer 2018 runways were all about the eyes. From graphic liners and neon shadows to Twiggy-esque lashes that went far beyond basic black, colorful and artful peepers stole the show. Fast forward to March 2018 and we’re starting to see the looks pop up on stars. At the America’s Got Talent auditions over the weekend, Heidi Klum showed Us how to wear the high-fashion catwalk trend IRL, rocking electric blue mascara that brightened up her otherwise simple beauty look.

The supermodel is known for being a fashion and beauty risk-taker, and we love how she played up her hazel eyes with cobalt blue lashes. Makeup artist Linda Hay posted a hyper-lapse video of how Klum’s look came to life, and it is clear she wanted the eyes to take centerstage.

Hay kept the supermodel’s #flawless complexion radiant and subtly contoured, while adding just a hint of pink to her pout. She lightly filled in her brows before piling on both eyeliner and mascara. Mixing black, blue and green shades, Hay applied several liners right at the base of the lashes to help create the illusion of depth and definition before moving on the pièce de résistance: the cerulean fringe.

While mascara primer is one of those steps we often overlook, Hay seems to be a fan. She first coated the supermodel’s lashes with a base coat before going in with the YSL Beauty Mascara Vinyl Couture in the “I’m The Trouble” shade.

Not for the feint of heart, the ultra-pigmented YSL Beauty formula packs a seriously colorful punch. Hay painted several coats on both the top and bottom lashes for an eye-opening effect. To further draw attention to her vibrant peepers, Klum opted for a half-up, half-down hairstyle and sparkly silver dress.

While there is no look too bold for the stunning supermodel, she is serving up major inspiration for how to add a pop of color to the face in an unexpected way. Far more interesting than your standard red lip or bright blush, adding a snappy shade on your lashes just may prove to be Spring’s best beauty statement!

