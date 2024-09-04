Fall is approaching and Heidi Klum is already delivering effortless transitional style inspo. She’s notorious for stealing the show each spooky season with out-of-this-world Halloween costumes. However, Klum’s most recent looks err on the rich mom side of the style spectrum.

On September 3, she arrived at the set of America’s Got Talent in a chic ensemble we can’t wait to recreate this fall. Klum paired a luxurious denim shirt with flowy black trousers, denim heels and a matching blue handbag. All of the pieces she styled are great for transitional weather, but there’s no denying that her denim shirt was the ultimate standout.

Are you ready to serve effortless rich mom style? You need to get your hands on the Astylish Denim Button-Down Shirt. The affordable top delivers a near-spot-on recreation of Klum’s look without breaking the bank. The denim shirt has standard button-down features, including a collar and two front pockets. The long-sleeve shirt has an inner button attachment hidden in the sleeve that allows for stylish scrunching.

Get the Astylish Denim Shirt for just $21 (originally $37) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

This denim button-down shirt is ultra-luxe. It’s made from high-quality denim fabric that’s lightweight, which is a plus for those warm late summer days. It comes in a dusk blue shade that looks just like the one Klum wore, but it comes in several other shades, too.

We love this top and Klum’s look because it’s so versatile and delivers perfect summer-to-fall outfit inspo.The flawless ensemble looks great with matching denim heels and oversized trousers, but the fun doesn’t stop there. On warm sunny days, you can even pair the denim shirt with Bermuda shorts or a silky midi skirt and sandals. Her outfit is the epitome of elevating basics, a nod that many of Us strive to incorporate into our wardrobe daily.

Want to nail effortless transitional style like Heidi Klum? We included several other denim shirts that channel similar vibes below!

Shop more puff sleeve black dresses we love:

Not your style? Explore more denim shirts here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!