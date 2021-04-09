Like mother, like daughter! Leni Klum stunned on the cover of Glamour Germany in honor of the publication’s 20th anniversary, exactly two decades after Heidi Klum.

The 16-year-old model looks like her mom’s mini-me, kneeling in a floral-print pink dress with statement puff-sleeves.

“@glamourgermany 20th Anniversary cover by @kristianschuller. Thank you to everyone who made my first solo cover so special. It’s an honor to share this with my mama @heidiklum who was Glamour Germany’s first ever cover model,” Leni captioned an April 8, 2021, Instagram post debuting the magazine’s cover.

The comments section quickly exploded, with fans calling out Leni’s doll-like appearance. “You look like a real barbie doll,” one person writes. Another chimes in with, “You’re a doll, love you beauty queen.”

The young model followed her initial post with a quick little video captioned “2001 ⏩ 2021.” The clip showed Heidi’s cover shot from 20 years earlier. And wow — the two look like total twins!

The proud mom that she is, Heidi not only shared photos of her daughter’s cover to her Instagram page, but she also tagged along for the photo shoot.

While we can imagine the Victoria’s Secret Angel has some great tips and tricks for her daughter, she also pulled some typical embarrassing mom stunts behind the scenes.

Leni shared a clip of a backstage interview to her Instagram page, and Heidi’s hiding-in-the-corner photo bomb is all too relatable.

When asked what her mom’s most embarrassing habit, Leni said: “When she’s dropping me off at school, she turns the volume of the music super, super loud. It’s a line to get in and all the kids are there.”

She added: “So I open the door and she makes sure to turn the volume up all the way, and starts singing and blasting. I’m so embarrassed to get out of the car.”

While this is Leni’s first solo cover in her modeling career, she did star alongside her mom in the January-February 2021 issue of Vogue Germany.

“I’m so proud of you. And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own,” Heidi captioned an Instagram post celebrating the cover. “You always know exactly what you want and what you don’t want. You are not a mini-me. And I’m happy for you that you can now show who YOU are.”