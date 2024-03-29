Heidi Montag isn’t afraid to get a little cold.

The 50-year-old TV host showed off her figure — and ski skills — via Instagram on Thursday, March 28. She stunned in a hot pink bikini featuring a triangle halter top and cheeky bottoms. She accessorized with black sunglasses as she raced down the mountain with her blonde hair flying in the wind.

“#ski #illdoit,” she captioned the post.

Montag never shies away from showing off her bikini body. Earlier this month, she gave fans a look at her toned stomach while relaxing by a pool via Instagram. She rocked a black swimsuit featuring a black patterned top finished with gold hardware. Montag topped her look off with matching low-waisted bottoms.

Montag exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her physique in her March 19 cover story. “I love how strong and toned my arms are,” said Montag. “It’s been really fun to flex for my husband.

I’m like, ‘Yeah, look at these!’ This is the best I’ve ever felt,” she gushed to Us. “When I look in the mirror, I’m thrilled.”

Montag, who lost 22 pounds in just three months, shared her secret with Us. “I cut out a lot of carbs. I had bread once a day, and I cut down on sugar and alcohol,” she said. “I also made sure to get a little bit more sleep, which is a big deal.”

While she’s happy with her weight loss, Montag shared that she doesn’t plan on slimming down further. “I weigh 112 pounds. This is the weight my body is supposed to be,” she said, adding, “It’s sustaining itself naturally.”