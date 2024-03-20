Heidi Montag’s idea of the perfect body has changed significantly over the years. “I used to want skinny legs and the gap in between the thighs — I thought that was such a staple of being fit,” she exclusively tells Us Weekly in a cover story. “Now my opinion of what’s sexy and what’s healthy is so different.”

After giving birth to her second child, son Ryker, in November 2022, the Hills alum, 37, decided to up her workout game. (She also shares son Gunner, 6, with husband Spencer Pratt.)

Montag cut down on sugar, bread and alcohol and started using Hydroxycut. She’s down 22 pounds in three months and feels better than she has in years.

“I love how strong and toned my arms are,” says Montag. “It’s been really fun to flex for my husband. I’m like, ‘Yeah, look at these!’ This is the best I’ve ever felt.”

Montag opens up about her journey with body image in Us Weekly‘s newest issue:

You look great!

Thank you! Getting stronger was my main goal. I’m all about longevity and a sustainable health program. For me, it’s not about the weight, though; it’s about strength.

Are you surprised by how much your body has changed?

I am in a very good way. I didn’t have an expectation of how my body would look after two children. When I look in the mirror, I’m thrilled.

Is this the most confident you’ve ever been?

Yes, especially considering my age. I can’t really compare myself to when I was 20, lifting weights and having a perfectly flat stomach. I’m not going to have the same body, and that’s OK. I look at someone like Jennifer Lopez, and that makes me think you can be hot and fit and older and timeless.

How exactly did you do it?

I cut out a lot of carbs. I had bread once a day, and I cut down on sugar and alcohol. I also made sure to get a little bit more sleep, which is a big deal.

What about exercise?

I worked out five to seven times a week, only for an hour, because with mom life, that’s all I had. It’s a lot of weight training, which I continue to do. Squatting, pushups, pullups, ring rows, lunges — just your basic workout at a high, intense weight.

You’re also running around after two kids…

It’s a lot. I like to be outside with the boys and go on hikes with them. And with Ryker, when I’m holding him, I’ll drop and do 10 squats. So I try to work out on the go as well.

Do you have a trainer?

Spencer would call himself a trainer sometimes! He’s always a great cheerleader. Michael Casey has been our trainer for [over] 10 years. He knows my body well, and he knows my goals.

Do you want to lose more weight?

I don’t. I weigh 112 pounds. This is the weight my body is supposed to be. I wanted to get to a place where my body is at its peak performance and I’m able to work out a few times a week and eat comfortably in a healthy way. It’s sustaining itself naturally.

What’s maintenance mode like?

Overall, I’m a really healthy person. It makes me feel good. I like my carbs, so since I’m the weight I want to be, I can add a little bit more [back in] and have more flexibility. [See box for more of Montag’s daily diet.] And I’m working out three times a week.

Do you watch your portions?

I eat until I’m full [and] try to have protein with everything.

What motivated you to shape up?

I waited too long to start working out [after having Gunner], and I suffered from back pain and ended up having two epidurals, which I didn’t even have [during childbirth]. I was scared I wasn’t going to be as active as I wanted to be. So with Ryker, I wanted to be proactive.

In 2022 you did an unconventional diet where you ate a lot of raw meat. Are those days long gone?

I was trying to get pregnant and have as many nutrients as possible. I’m not opposed to it, but it’s not a sustainable lifestyle. I get my blood work done twice a year, and my nutritionist will say, “You need to incorporate sweet potatoes for this vitamin.” He diagnoses what specifically is going on.

How did you feel before you started this journey?

My body was retaining fat. I was tired. Hydroxycut actually made it possible [to lose weight] and helped my stamina.

Are you still on it?

I am. I get my multivitamins, I get a boost of energy that helps my metabolism. It’s just an overall win.

Have you gotten a new wardrobe?

I fit into clothes from 10 years ago, so it’s like a whole new wardrobe!

In 2009, you famously had 10 cosmetic surgeries in a single day. Do you have any regrets?

I don’t regret that, and I’m thankful for the results and how everything turned out. It was a moment in time and a blessing to get everything for free. I love a good discount!

How is this transformation different?

This is very empowering. It’s nice to make healthy decisions and be a good example to my children.

What’s your advice for people looking to get fit?

Never give up. With hard work, a good plan and a support system, you can change anything at any time.

What are your thoughts on the Ozempic fad?

I have friends who have taken it and love it… [but] I’d be careful of jumping on that trend. It’s something people need to research. What is your goal? Do you just want to lose weight quickly or do you want to be strong? For me, I want to take the harder route with long-term results. Ozempic and other brands create a shortcut mentality, and it’s like, ”Is that sustainable?” Anything that seems too good to be true usually is.

How does Spencer feel about your new body?

He loves it. It’s been really beneficial for us. It’s helped my mood and attitude. When I’m feeling good, that affects the whole family.

Has it spiced up your love life?

Oh yeah. It’s helped my sex drive. I have more energy.

Do you want more kids?

Definitely not. Two is perfect. I’ve never felt happier. It’s manageable, but I’m maxed out as a human being.

Do you and Spencer get to do date nights?

I aim for once a month. We make time to watch a movie or talk, and it’s always good to get new lingerie.

What’s been your biggest parenting challenge so far?

Mom guilt. If I have to work, I’ll do something special with them before or after. I also tell myself we need money, and I’m doing a good thing.

What projects do you have coming up?

My [2010] album, Superficial, has almost a billion streams online. My pop career is coming back. I’ve been in the studio, and I have new songs. So I’m just going to rock this body and put it into pop-star mode!

You’re also gearing up for a reality TV comeback…

We are. We’re in talks [with] one of the biggest production companies, and we have lots of meetings with prominent networks that are interested. It seems like it’s happening. I hope so!

What’s the premise?

It would be a family-oriented comedy docuseries about us and working and hustling. It would be a cheeky, feel-good show.