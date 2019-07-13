Stylish

Heidi Montag: What’s in My Bag?

Heidi Montag Presley Ann/FilmMagic/Getty Images

What do you get when you cross the world’s most coveted purse with practical gear? Heidi Montag’s bag! “I carry a flashlight,” says the 32-year-old star of MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings. “You never know if there’ll be a power outage or if it’ll be dark somewhere.”

The mom of Gunner, 21 months, who she shares with husband Spencer Pratt, sheds more light on her functional fashion.

Heidi Montag has arrived! Nothing says “status symbol” like a Birkin. Shana Novak

Sweet Read
Truth Unchanging [by Becky Thompson] is a daily devotional for moms, and it’s good at bringing you to a very loving, restful place.”

What a Gem
“My favorite bracelet, from Pratt Daddy Crystals, is the Cat’s Eye Kunzite. It’s pastel and very Taylor Swift.”

Tie-Dye For
“I’m obsessed with workout gear. Electric & Rose does really cool tie-dye spandex [pieces].”

Common Scents
“I love Gucci Rush 2 perfume. It’s from so long ago, I have to go to airports to get it. I’ve worn it since I was a teenager, and it reminds me of great times.”

Child’s Play
“I take Baby & Me pre- and postnatal supplements — I want another baby soon.”

Here Comes the Sun
“Gunner and I use Avène sunscreen. It’s for sensitive skin. He loves their mist spray.”

What else does Montag carry inside of her Birkin? An Hermes wallet; an iPad in a blue Speck iGuy Freestanding Case; iPhone; a pink external charger; aviator-style Gucci sunglasses; AirPods; a mophie charger; an Hermes makeup bag; Hourglass mascara and Ambient Lighting Powder; YSL lip gloss in coral and nude; an Avène sheet mask; Jason toothpaste; Klorane dry shampoo; Love and Logic Magic for Early Childhood: Practical Parenting from Birth to Six Years by Charles Fay and Jim Fay; four credit cards; cash; a checkbook; Systane eye drops; a toy car; a kunzite, black tourmaline and topaz necklace from Pratt Daddy Crystals; a journal from Christian Art Gifts; almonds; a pink Hydro Flask for herself and a smaller one for Gunner in blue; Curad wipes; Wet Wipes; a pink taser; a pink hair clip with rhinestones; a Dew Edit scrunchie; a Young Living lavender oil; Happy Baby Organic Superfood Puffs and Yogis; Smarty Pants vitamins and Nordic Naturals Omega 3 vitamins.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

