Helena Christensen is wearing her birthday suit — a pink zip-up one, that is.

The Danish model rang in her 55th birthday on Monday, December 25, by bravely jumping into freezing waters wearing only a stylish swimsuit and red lipstick as her armor.

The swimsuit in question was a pink one-piece featuring a zipper down the front and a geometric pattern throughout.

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, December 26, Christensen turned to face the camera before lifting up her arms and jumping off of a wooden dock into a body of water. As she rose to the surface, Christensen looked stunned by the freezing temperature as she swam to a nearby ladder.

Related: Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Helena Christensen Enjoy Reunion: Pics A gorgeous get-together. Veteran supermodels Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen reunited for a pre-holiday celebration. Crawford was joined by husband Rande Gerber while Turlington had husband Ed Burns at her side. “Love The Big Apple anytime but especially leading up to the holidays – with all the lights and decorations 🎄 And nothing […]

Despite getting wet, Christensen’s red lipstick remained intact as she emerged from the water and onto the deck.

In the carousel, Christensen included a sweet photo of herself hugging her 24-year-old son, Mingus Lucien Reedus, whom she shares with ex Norman Reedus. Also pictured in the holiday snaps was Christensen’s nephew and Danish soccer player, Oliver Sonne and niece Sarah-Sofie Sonne.

She captioned the carousel: “Birthday chills w my family,” followed by a red heart, ocean wave and blue heart emojis.

Related: 13 Pics That Prove Helena Christensen Can Wear Anything She Wants Helena Christensen can wear anything well, including a sexy lace bustier — and her celeb friends are speaking up to prove it! On April 22, the Danish model wore a black lace bodice with high-waisted flare jeans for Gigi Hadid’s denim-themed 24 birthday party. As much as others loved the look, there were some that […]

Plunging into icy waters is seemingly a treasured birthday tradition for Christensen. Last year, on her 54th birthday, the model posted another video of her taking a cold plunge. In the video, she removed a bright pink dress to reveal a strapless black, yellow and pink striped one-piece before climbing down a ladder and submerging herself in freezing water.

She captioned that video: “Merry birthday to me 🎂 another dip around the sun 🌊💝.”

Although the practice is not as popular in America, it is common for Scandinavians to enjoy a quick dip in frigid waters, often before warming up again in a hot sauna.