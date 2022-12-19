A gorgeous get-together. Veteran supermodels Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Helena Christensen reunited for a pre-holiday celebration.

Crawford was joined by husband Rande Gerber while Turlington had husband Ed Burns at her side.

“Love The Big Apple anytime but especially leading up to the holidays – with all the lights and decorations 🎄 And nothing gets me in the holiday spirit more than catching up with family and friends! ❤️,” Crawford, 56, captioned photos of their gathering via Instagram on Saturday, December 17.

Christensen, 53, commented, “Highlight of December ❤️❤️❤️ love you and your guys.”

The Denmark native also shared photos of the night via her own Instagram. “No better way to kickstart that festive mood ❤️💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻❤️🌲,” she captioned her snaps on Saturday. “Love these girls so much.”

Crawford commented, “Such a fun night,” while Turlington, 53, added, “Love you ladies, long time ❤️❤️❤️.”

Designer (and former model) Gail Elliot chimed in, “Soooo good to see you together, makes me miss you all even more ♥️♥️♥️ Xx.” Naomi Campbell added a slew of hearts and fire emojis while Linda Evangelista left a few sparkling heart emojis.

The icons ruled the runways in the 1990s, but they have let the next generation step into the spotlight — and that includes their own children. Turlington and Burns, who married in 2003, share daughter Grace, 19, and son Finn, 16. Grace Burns is a model and photographer.

Meanwhile, Crawford and Gerber, 60, who said “I do” in year 1998, share son Presley, 23 and daughter Kaia, 21. Kaia Gerber has already made a name for herself in the industry. The proud mom’s December post included a photo of a billboard from Kaia’s Alexander McQueen campaign in New York City.

Earlier this month, the 21-year-old’s parents and brother supported her at a Céline runway show in Los Angeles. “Family affair last night at @celine in LA,” the Meaningful Beauty creator captioned a video from the night via Instagram. “So fun to see @kaiagerber on the runway — congrats @hedislimane on the new collection.”

While Kaia has found her own success, she never forgets her mom’s words of wisdom.

“Two of the biggest pieces of advice my mom gave me was to never touch my eyebrows and to lean into more natural looks,” Kaia told InStyle in September. “Because of that, I feel the best when I am wearing less and embracing and loving my natural beauty.”

Scroll down to see photos from the models’ reunion: