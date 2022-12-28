Cheers to more life! Helena Christensen celebrated her 54th birthday on Christmas Day.

The supermodel rang in her personal holiday with a commemorative swim, showing off her figure in a sexy swimsuit. “Merry birthday to me,” Christensen captioned an Instagram slideshow of videos that showed off her festive activity on Sunday, December 25, adding: “Another dip around the sun.”

In the first clip, the runway star, who appeared to be in Europe, is seen taking off a pink princess-sleeved dress, revealing a strapless black one-piece. She then climbs down a ladder before leaping into icy blue river. The video ends with Christensen dog paddling around in the water.

The catwalk queen’s famous friends and fellow models applauded her outing and sent their well-wishes. “Happy birthday! You look 🔥 even in the 🥶!” Cindy Crawford wrote. Christy Turlington commented: “Happy Birthday Beauty!” Linda Evangelista added, “Happy Birthday!” with several black heart emojis.

Christensen recently reunited with Crawford, 56, and Turlington, 53, for a pre-holiday get-together. Crawford was joined by husband Rande Gerber while Turlington had her beau, Ed Burns, who she wed in 2003, at her side.

“Love The Big Apple anytime but especially leading up to the holidays – with all the lights and decorations 🎄 And nothing gets me in the holiday spirit more than catching up with family and friends! ❤️,” Crawford captioned photos of their hangout via Instagram on December 17.

Christensen commented, “Highlight of December ❤️❤️❤️ love you and your guys.”

The Denmark native also shared photos of the night on her own social media account. “No better way to kickstart that festive mood ❤️💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻❤️🌲,” she captioned her snaps. “Love these girls so much.”

The icons ruled the fashion world in the 1990s, strutting their stuff down the runways of Alexander McQueen, Chanel, Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs and more. Christensen and Crawford famously made their return to the catwalk during the Versace spring/summer 2018 presentation in 2017.

Most recently, Christensen was a glowing sight in the Vogue World show during New York Fashion Week in September.

The brunette beauty opened up about her career and what’s next to Grazia in July, sharing: “I like the randomness of life … I don’t plan ahead too far, I keep the future a little bit at bay. It pisses me off [to] no end that I’ll die one day and not experience the future. If a vampire passed by me in the night, I would totally give my neck. I’m so ready to live forever.”