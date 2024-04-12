Hilarie Burton Morgan and husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan are twinning in black while having a date night at AMC Networks upfront in NYC on Wednesday, April 10.

Hilarie, 41, donned a stunning leather bodycon dress to the event, which had a low cut sweetheart neckline and long sleeves. She completed her look with some strappy black heels and gold accessories, including a necklace that had a crescent moon pendant.

Jeffery, 57, coordinated his outfit with his spouse by sporting an all-black suit, black button-down shirt and matching black dress shoes.

The couple, who met in 2009 and secretly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2019, are known for being private and rarely attend red carpets. However, they both came out to support the TV network on which their current projects are airing.

Jeffrey has had a relationship with AMC since 2016, when he started working on the hit post-apocalyptic series The Walking Dead, which ended in 2022. He then went on to reprise his role in the 2023 spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Hilarie, for her part, has been the host of True Crime: It Couldn’t Happen Here since 2021, which is a docuseries that sheds light on small town murders that are often not given press.

Before the event, Hilary hinted to fans that she would attend the soiree by showing off a behind-the-scenes photo of her with her glam squad doing her hair and makeup via Instagram Stories. In the photo, her wavy silver and blonde locks are on display, which the actress has spoken openly about, saying her husband’s locks were partially what inspired her.

“I’d seen my husband slip into Silver-Fox territory with nothing but glowing adoration from fans and media alike,” she told New Beauty last October. “His silver made him better in their eyes. His age was an asset that made him respectable. I wanted that.”

She went on to say that she then decided to embrace the gray hair noticed was growing in on herself.

“As my silver grew in, I liked how I looked—perhaps for the first time,” she explained. “I liked what it did to my eyes and skin tone. I liked other women reaching out, pleased to have someone to virtually hold hands with as they shed their own dye. I liked that I was free. And so, I don’t begrudge anyone hanging on to their version of beauty, even if it’s fabricated youth. But my version of beauty is the power of this next phase, what comes after youth.”