Bye bye blue! Hilary Duff has been rocking a blue hue for quite a while now, but the 33-year-old actress decided to go back to blonde, just days after welcoming her third child, Mae James Bair.

The Lizzie McGuire alum took to Instagram on April 8, to show off her hair color transformation, complete with a white blonde color and crazy long extensions.

“Have you noticed that I’m blonde…. and Rapunzeled??? @nikkilee901 you are hair fairy goddess and I thank you for going down all my hair-ventures with me,” Duff captioned the photo of her lighter and noticeably longer locks.

She continued: “Especially for all the tender loving care you treat my hair with when you have to undo what I make you do. She loves me … she really really loves me, thanks for making this lady feel half summer ready…. now what can you do for a post baby bod??? 😜”

Duff has seemingly sent her stylists on a bit of a rollercoaster. The Younger actress hasn’t been afraid to play with her hair color in the past, trying everything from pastel pink to sea foam green.

Her most recent color experiment? A bright blue mermaid-inspired hue that was dyed, cut and styled with a little help from Lee and celebrity stylist Riawna Capri.

Duff debuted her dramatic hair transformation when the gender of baby Mae was still unknown, assuring people that the color choice wasn’t some form of gender reveal and was simply a way to “have fun.”

“Well…. you guessed it. The minute I got home from New York I needed a change. All I can say is @riawna and @nikkilee901 love me a lot. 1 — for saying yes to another crazy change this late in my pregnancy (at least I didn’t cut bangs!) and 2 — it took all damn day,” the Younger star captioned the February 2021 Instagram post.

“Love you guys the most ♥️ I swear this doesn’t mean I’m having a boy … my mom thought I was trying to tell everyone something! We still don’t know who’s occupying my apartment, but it’s getting the eviction notice soon-ish 😛,” she added.

The so-called “occupant” was baby Mae, who Duff welcomed on March 24 via a home birth. It’s her second child with husband Matthew Koma. The couple also share daughter Banks, 2, while Duff previously welcomed son Luca, 9, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.