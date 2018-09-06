Be-spectacled ladies, Hilary Duff has your back for fall. Earlier this year the actress launched her first Muse x Hilary Duff capsule collection with Glasses USA, and now she’s back with a second limited-edition collection with the online eyewear retailer.

The original eyewear collection was meant to be affordable as well as empower and inspire women to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin. And thanks to its success, a part deux was in order to expand the collection of designs. Et voila! The Bold Capsule was born to, you guessed it, dare women to be bold and let their colors shine through.

The capsule has seven different models the include color-blocks, asymmetrical details and dual tones that can be customized for prescription glasses, sunglasses and even tinted lenses. Of course, every frame also includes Hilary Duff’s anchor symbol on the tip to represent strength and stability — shared values between both the brand and the actress.

And the best part: you can snap up each pair for $89 a pop online today. Consider these specs the easiest way to change up your vibe without tweaking your wardrobe or your hair.

Looking for a really edgy pair of readers? You might want to check out how Kylie Jenner brought back the clear glasses trend earlier this summer.

