



Cuteness alert! Hilary Duff’s fiancé, Matthew Koma, revealed a new tattoo on Instagram — and it’s bound to make your heart melt.

The singer posted a black-and-white photo of the fresh ink on Instagram on Tuesday, November 12. The special design lives on his upper arm and features a large hand clutching a small one. He gave the cute tattoo context by captioning the shot, “Luca (7) and Banks (1) holding hands just after her 1st birthday. Thank you @curtmontgomerytattoos for engraving my kids.”

The celeb-loved tattoo artist Curtis Montgomory, also shared a video clip of the tat on his Instagram Story, taken at the Toronto-based studio the artist works at, called Inside Out.

Duff gave birth to her daughter, Banks, on October 25, 2019. Her fiance captured a photo of the newborn, writing, “We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the 🍊 who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

The Lizzie McGuire star announced that she and Koma were expecting their first child together on June 8, 2018. She surprised her fans by captioning a photo of the couple, “Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!🤰🏼👶🏼🎀.”

Luca Cruz Comrie is the son of Hilary Duff and her ex-husband, retired hockey player Mike Comrie. The two split up in 2014 and their divorce was finalized in 2016. Today, they share joint-custody of Luca.

Duff and Koma revealed they were engaged on Thursday, May 9, with a slideshow of images showing off the happy couple and a stunning engagement ring. She captioned the post, “**He asked me to be his wife♥️” While we don’t have a date for their wedding just yet, we can only hope that the couple lets us in on their plans soon!