How Lindsay Arnold Maintains Her Smile and Takes Care of Her Skin

Lindsay Arnold’s smile is her “favorite accessory.”

After partnering with Invisalign, Arnold exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about perfecting her smile, her beauty hacks and her skincare routine after turning 30 years old and more.

“I have been so impressed by how much improving my smile has enhanced my confidence,” Arnold gushed to Us, noting it took her “just over” 12 months to complete her journey. “I think we all forget that we worry about all the other aspects of beauty, but our smile is the first thing that people notice. Since doing my Invisalign treatment, I find that my smile is my favorite accessory.”

Besides maintaining her pearly whites, the Dancing With the Stars pro has evolved her beauty routine through the years. “Growing up I was wearing full glam [and] eyelashes to dance competitions every other weekend so I really thought that was the frame of beauty,” she explained, adding, “But since becoming a mom, it has changed so much for me, I feel like beauty comes from within.”

Arnold, who shares daughters Sage, 3, and June, 10 months, with husband Sam Cusick, shared that she feels her best when she’s drinking “a lot of water” and getting “some sunshine” every day. “That is probably my number one beauty hack right there,” she told Us. “It will make you feel happier overall and feeling that happiness is just going to make you look even more beautiful on the outside.”

Arnold plans to teach her little ones the same philosophy. “I want them to know that beauty comes from within and comes from how you feel about yourself,” she preached. “I hope to just instill confidence in them and help them know that they are perfect just the way that they are and that they are beautiful in their own skin.”

When she’s not basking in the sun, Arnold is maintaining her skin health by relying on products from SkinBetter, Merit and Typology. “I am very much, ‘Less is more’ when it comes to skincare and makeup,” Arnold told Us, admitting she wasn’t always best at taking care of her skin in the past. “I wish I cared more about this when I was younger, but [now] I’ve got a full routine that I’m consistent with every single day,” she said, gushing that Typology’s Tinted Serum is one of her favorite products for a soft glam look.

Since turning 30 in January, Arnold’s skincare is more “preventative” than “ever.” To keep her skin youthful, she gets facials as often as possible, workout and recently added a “sauna and cold plunge” to her morning routine. (The benefits of relaxing in a sauna and taking a dip in an icy bath include increasing circulation, reducing stress, improving skin health and more.)

“Staying healthy and doing things that feel good to my body every single day is so important,” she told Us. “When I feel good, I feel confident.”