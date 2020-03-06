Man, she’s feeling like… a man! On Friday, March 6, Taylor Swift shared a behind-the-scenes video showcasing exactly how she transformed into a dude for her music video “The Man.”

The 30-minute clip takes viewers from her hair and makeup every morning to the movement lessons she had to take in order to achieve the truly chauvinistic and privileged guy she plays in the video.

The action starts in the makeup chair, with artist Bill Corso, who was also the mastermind behind her zombie look for “Look What You Made Me Do.” The duo goes on to show how, from a wig and facial hair to prosthetics, it took about five hours every morning for Coso and his team to turn the blonde beauty into a brunette male.

“I had no idea what they do to your body to make it look different, I have muscle suits on underneath things,” she explains in the video. “I don’t even want to talk to what else, I don’t even want to tell you about it, this is a family show.”

When it came to how to act, the 30-year-old depended on movement coaches Stephen Galloway and Spenser Theberge.

“I was so stoked to have a movement coach help me with things,” she said. “Like I never thought about how men walk, it’s never something that interested me before, but you know they walk differently than we do.”

Some of the main things they guided her through besides simply walking included smoking a cigar, adjusting her underpants and checking ladies out.

“How do you check somebody out?” she earnestly asked. “You check out their boobs and then their butt? Butt and then boobs and then back to butt? Okay cool.”

Cheekily at the end of the video “No men were harmed in the making of this video” scrolls across the screen.

