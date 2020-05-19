Calling all Vanderpump Rules fans! It’s about time you’ve been introduced to Bradley Leake, the mane man behind the looks of former SUR employees Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder.
To recreate the boho hairstyle at home, the Basic B Beauty founder created a step-by-step tutorial for Us readers. Press “play” on the video above to get the look!
“This was actually the very first look I ever created on Stassi,” Leake revealed in Us in an exclusive interview. “I wanted to do something a little different than the waves or sleek hair I had done to the other girls [for the After Show], so I asked if she was down for a braid and she loved it.”
Schroeder hasn’t debuted many braided hairstyles over the years. In fact, she’s almost always wearing her hair down in loose waves, which made this romantic hairstyle stand out even more.
To get the look at home, start by clipping up the top section of your hair and applying extensions (Leake recommends the clip-ins from Hidden Crown). The expert warns not to place them too high, otherwise you might be able to see them when the hair moves.
After applying the extensions, apply ColorWow One-Minute Transformation to smooth hair and control frizz. Then, create a side part and take just a 2” section of hair from the top layer to create a french braid.
Tie off the braid with a clear elastic when you’re halfway down the section of hair. From there, pancake the braid by gently pulling on both sides to get a fuller, thicker look.
Here’s where you want to really listen up! Push all of the remaining hair to one side (except for a few stray pieces in the front of your hair) and split it into two sections — aligning the braid in the center.
Gather the two sections of hair over the braid and secure into a ponytail with a clear elastic. Then, complete the look by making a faux braid. Simply take one piece from each side from the back of the ponytail and bring it over top and tie it in place with — you guessed it! — another clear elastic. Repeat until you reach the bottom of the ponytail.
Finish by curling the front pieces of your hair for a look that’s perfect for every occasion. Spray ColorWow Cult Favorite Hairspray to lock it in place and voilà! Lisa Vanderpump would be very impressed.
Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!