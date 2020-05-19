Calling all Vanderpump Rules fans! It’s about time you’ve been introduced to Bradley Leake, the mane man behind the looks of former SUR employees Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and Stassi Schroeder.

The L.A.-based celebrity hairstylist chatted with Us Weekly’s Stylish about some of the prettiest looks he’s created for the cast over the years. Our favorite? The gorgeous perfect-for-summer side braid Schroeder debuted at the Vanderpump Rules After Show in 2017.

To recreate the boho hairstyle at home, the Basic B Beauty founder created a step-by-step tutorial for Us readers. Press “play” on the video above to get the look!

“This was actually the very first look I ever created on Stassi,” Leake revealed in Us in an exclusive interview. “I wanted to do something a little different than the waves or sleek hair I had done to the other girls [for the After Show], so I asked if she was down for a braid and she loved it.”

Schroeder hasn’t debuted many braided hairstyles over the years. In fact, she’s almost always wearing her hair down in loose waves, which made this romantic hairstyle stand out even more.

To get the look at home, start by clipping up the top section of your hair and applying extensions (Leake recommends the clip-ins from Hidden Crown). The expert warns not to place them too high, otherwise you might be able to see them when the hair moves.

After applying the extensions, apply ColorWow One-Minute Transformation to smooth hair and control frizz. Then, create a side part and take just a 2” section of hair from the top layer to create a french braid.

Tie off the braid with a clear elastic when you’re halfway down the section of hair. From there, pancake the braid by gently pulling on both sides to get a fuller, thicker look.