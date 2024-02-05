Ice Spice is bringing some major early 2000s energy to the 2024 Grammys red carpet.

The 24-year-old rapper looked stylish in a denim two-piece Baby Phat set at the Sunday, February 4, awards ceremony. The set featured a fur-trimmed dark blue denim jacket and a matching denim skirt with a high middle slit.

She accessorized the look with a large crystal cross necklace, an oversized buckle belt and strappy gold heels. Ice Spice wore her hair in her signature short orange curls and sported matte foundation, black winged eyeliner and pink lipstick.

The brand Baby Phat was a major staple in every fashion girl’s closet during the early 2000s. It was created by Kimora Lee Simmons in 1999 and debuted its first collection during New York Fashion Week in September of that year.

Back in the day, celebrities like Paris Hilton, Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliot, Lil’ Kim and Alicia Keys were frequently photographed wearing the sporty label.

“It’s really special to me,” Ice Spice told reporters of her red carpet outfit on Sunday. “I’m giving, like, Bronx baddie tonight.”

Ice Spice is nominated for four Grammys this year. Her nominations include Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song “Karma” with Taylor Swift, Best Rap Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media for her song “Barbie World” (with Nicki Minaj and Aqua).

“I’m really excited,” Ice Spice said of her nominations in the same interview. “No matter what happens tonight, I’m grateful and I’m just happy to be here.”