Ice Spice had a memorable experience working with Ben Affleck, as an actor and director, for their now-viral Dunkin’ commercial.

“Ben Affleck is a very, very comforting person to be directed by,” the rapper, 23, recently told Variety. “He’s just been in it for so long that I just felt very secure working with him.”

Affleck, 51, made Ice — whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston — “feel comfortable” on set and noted that he “guided” the shoot “well.”

Ice and Affleck’s Dunkin’ commercial debuted during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12. The unlikely duo introduced the Ice Spice MUNCHKINS® Drink — inspired by the name of the musician’s fanbase.

In the commercial, Ice and Affleck go back and forth attempting to come up with a new drink name.

“It’s not easy. Nowadays with social media, the kids, it’s gotta be authentic. How are people going to connect you with Dunkin’?” Affleck asked in the ad. Ice replied, “I’m a Dunkin’ girl … Ice Spice, my fans are the Munchkins.”

After recounting her positive experience with Affleck during her Variety interview — the “Deli” musician is on the magazine’s cover for their Power of New York issue — Ice shared a funny anecdote about meeting the actor.

“He had his Batman figure, or whatever, like, in his office,” she recalled. “That was fire.”

Affleck isn’t the only A-lister that Ice has been working with recently. She and Taylor Swift collaborated on the “Karma (Remix),” released in May. Ice revealed how the collaboration came to be, explaining that her manager heard her discussing Swift’s Miss Americana documentary before making the connection.

“What I took away from Taylor’s documentary is you really do need to work hard, and not everything is going to be as easy as it seems,” Ice shared in her Variety cover story. “And my manager heard me talking about that and had reached out to her team, and then they had a song for me.”

Swift, for her part, revealed that Ice “impresses the hell out of me” while gushing over their friendship.

“I relate to Ice in many ways, but I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start,” Swift shared with the outlet. “She’s extremely professional without being cold. Playful and fun without ever taking her eye off the prize. She knows what is and isn’t ‘her’ and sets those boundaries with grace. She studies the industry and other artists’ careers but is very clear about charting her own definitive, original path.”