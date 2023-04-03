Still running on Dunkin’! Ben Affleck proved his lasting love for the coffee chain in a new commercial — despite being mistaken for BFF Matt Damon.

The Argo director, 50, starred in a second ad for the company after appearing in Dunkin’s 2023 Super Bowl spot. In the clip — which dropped on Monday, April 3 — Affleck doesn’t exactly receive a warm welcome from the staff when he shows up to his local shop.

“I’m here for the Dunkin’ Run campaign … commercial,” he says. “It’s a great deal — a large coffee [and] a donut for a buck. I mean, it’s pretty cool.”

The employees are noticeably confused as Affleck — who conceived and directed the ad himself — explains his vision. “I thought it would be, like, authentic and meta,” he continues. “Yes, I’m doing the commercial, but am I doing the commercial? You know, I don’t do commercials. I’m a real actor, this is an art form to me.”

While they didn’t recognize him at first, the Dunkin’ workers try to put the pieces together — albeit, incorrectly. “Were you in The Departed?” one staffer asks, to which Affleck teases, “I’m Matt Damon.”

The Oscar winner shakes his head in disappointment as one barista professes their love for Damon, 52, a fellow Massachusetts native. “Nah, I mean, some of his work,” Affleck says.

“He’s had a really consistent career,” the employee adds before Affleck lets out an exasperated groan.

Affleck and the Martian actor have been close pals since cowriting and costarring in Good Will Hunting in 1997. The pair collaborated once again on the new biopic Air, which is based on true events surrounding the creation of Nike’s Air Jordan basketball shoes.

The Gone Girl star has long been vocal about his love for Dunkin’ and is frequently spotted sipping from their iconic pink and orange cups. Earlier this year, he manned the drive-thru window in a commercial for the company that aired during Super Bowl LVII — and featured a cameo from his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

“What are you doing here?” the Grammy nominee, 53, asked her husband as she pulled up to grab her coffee. “Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?”

The ad was a hit, but Affleck scored even more laughs in the behind-the-scenes outtakes. Dunkin’ released a blooper reel in February that showed the Justice League star struggling to fill orders at the Medford, Massachusetts, coffee shop.

“I can’t make it function! Malfunction!” he yelled at the computer while attempting to plug in drink orders. “It’s not as easy as it looks operating this apparatus.”