Studs and chains and piercings, oh my! Machine Gun Kelly’s manicure game has officially reached a whole new level — and the internet is absolutely, completely, 100% freaking out.

The 31-year-old rocker showed up to the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, May 27, with girlfriend Megan Fox. And while their coordinating couple style is cute and all, it was the “Bloody Valentine” singer’s insanely long acrylic nails that deserved all the attention.

Matching his Smith and Cult nail polish to the 35-year-old actress’ Mach and Mach pink satin jumpsuit, Kelly played with a mix of studs, foil and straight up silver chains on his nails.

To get the job done, he turned to manicurist Brittney Boyce, who created five distinctly different yet equally wild acrylics.

From his pink thumb nail adorned with silver studs and his black-painted pointer finger draped with chains to a snake skin-inspired pinky finger, the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer’s manicure was the most memorable fashion statement on the red carpet.

Obviously, people on social media had much to say. At first, people were unclear if the larger-than-life manicure was actually real. “So I saw a picture with Machine Gun Kelly in acrylic nails … was that photoshop or real,” a user wrote.

Once it was confirmed that the studded manicure was, in fact, very real, Twitterverse exploded.

One fan mentioned that Kelly’s “nails remind me of Edward Scissorhands.” They also took the opportunity to resurface an October 2020 tweet from the singer. At the time, Kelly wrote, “I want to play Edward Scissorhands if they do a remake.”

Others found themselves completely baffled by the length of it all, as each acrylic was longer than three inches.

A person questioned: “I used to ask myself how Billie Eilish wore those long nails and now I’m asking Machine Gun Kelly. Like, HOW?”

This isn’t the first time the singer has made waves on the red carpet for his interesting beauty looks. At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, the star decided to paint his tongue black.

He took to Instagram prior to the event to show his tongue being painted with a Q-tip. “Special accessory for tonight,” he captioned the short video.

Of course, a black tongue is enough to drive Twitter insane all on its own, but when Fox actually licked the paint with her own tongue — people understandably lost it.

“Nothing says fully vaccinated quite like making out with a black tongue,” on person wrote. Another added: “Can someone explain to me why Machine Gun Kelly dyed his tongue black, what’s that about?”