Ilona Maher was a sexy sight to see while posing on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The Olympian, 28, graced Us with her steamy photoshoot while appearing on SI Swimsuit’s digital September issue, empowered by Maybelline, on Wednesday, August 28. Photographed by Ben Watts on Fire Island, New York, Maher showed off her figure in a number of sexy bikinis — and even posed topless with her bronze medal.

The rugby player first dazzled in a brown bikini from Myra Swim, featuring an asymmetrical top and string bottoms. For glam, she donned dewy skin, manicured eyebrows and her signature pink lip. Maher wore her brunette hair down and styled her locks in beachy waves.

She also modeled a cheeky white USA one piece from Ralph Lauren, equipped with a plunging back and scoop neck, and a white Mare Perpetua two-piece featuring thin straps, cinched cups and knotted bottoms.

Elsewhere in the photoshoot, Maher went topless while showing off her bronze medal, which she won during the 2024 Paris Olympics. She paired the accoladetrophy with glittery brown bottoms from Haus of Pink Lemonaid.

In her cover story, Maher opened up about how rugby taught her to love her body. “I was always like, you know, called masculine or whatever. But I never felt that way,” she said. “But I don’t think you’re going to bully the girl who could probably beat you up in a rage. I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do..” Maher continued, “It showed me how capable my body is and it’s not just like a tool to be looked at and objectified.”

SI Swimsuit’s Editor in Chief MJ Day also gushed about Maher appearing on the magazine’s digital cover, saying “it’s a powerful statement.”

“Ilona is a modern-day role model of strength, conviction and authenticity while at the same time displaying the indomitable spirit of an inspirational human,” Day added. “Her ability to break barriers, both on and off the field, resonates deeply with women everywhere. Ilona’s presence on our cover symbolizes a shift in the narrative — one that celebrates not only physical prowess but also the courage to lead, inspire and advocate for change. We couldn’t feel more excited and inspired by this revolutionary athlete and feminist trailblazer!”