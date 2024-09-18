Ilona Maher had a minor wardrobe malfunction as she hit the dance floor during the Dancing With the Stars premiere.

Maher, 28, turned up the heat at the season 33 premiere, rocking a hot pink bodysuit that left her hands stained pink on Tuesday, September 17. The design featured a halter neckline, a sequin bodice equipped with a cutout over her sternum and a beaded fringe skirt. After dancing a cha cha with pro Alan Bersten to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” Maher could be seen with fuchsia fingertips, most likely stained from the bodysuit’s sequins.

Maher accessorized her look with a rosy bedazzled bracelet, matching earrings and strappy heels. For glam, she donned a hot pink lip, shimmery bubblegum eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and blushed cheeks. Her brunette hair was styled in a half-up, half-down coiffure.

Bersten’s hands also appeared to have a pink tint to them after dancing with Maher.

An eagle-eyed fan also noticed Maher’s pink hands, and took to TikTok to question what it was from. “Girl what happened to ur hands???” social media user Roni Bundy wrote on Wednesday, September 18. “Is it from the costume?????”

Maher didn’t let her dyed hands stop her from slaying on the dance floor, earning a total of 18/30. (And by the way, Maher is not the first celebrity to have her hands stained from sequins. Selena Gomez’s hands had a navy blue color to them after wearing a sparkly Calvin Klein gown at the 2016 Grammys.)

After her stellar performance, Maher exclusively opened up to Us Weekly, sharing it was “so exciting” to make her debut on the show.

“I’m so happy we just did it. I’ve always been someone who likes to practice, but I love game time, and I love doing it,” she told Us. “This is just so fun, and I think it’ll just get better and better.”

The Olympian also told Us that her feet were sore from her dance shoes, admitting she was covered in blisters.

“My feet hurt,” Maher said, as Bersten, 30, pointed out, “She’s got tape all over her toes.”

Barefoot at the time, Maher told Us, “My shoes are really digging in.”