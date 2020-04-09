Camila Coelho’s 8.7 million Instagram followers know that the Brazilian born beauty has an eye for style. Whether she’s wearing a fancy get-up or donning a bikini on vacation, Coelho makes every ensemble an eye-catching look.

Her social media devotees have been able to emulate her fashion sense through her Camila Coelho Collection sold exclusively on REVOLVE.com and now, just in time for summer, they can recreate her swim style with the line’s expansion into swimwear, with prices up ranging from $75- $168 and sizes XXS-XL.



The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2020: Stars Lookin’ Fabulous in Trendy Bikinis and Swimsuits

When creating the pieces, Coelho gathered inspo from her heritage, style preferences and followers’ requests. “As a Brazilian and Latina who grew up wearing swim and being in the sun, I have so many amazing memories in swimwear,” she told Stylish. “I added crochet because when I see it, I automatically think of Brazil.”



As for how her fans contributed to the design process? “When I first launched my line, swim was always something that they asked for. … I did research on all the swim I’ve worn before that people loved the most and inserted that into the line,” she shared.

And there is a suit for every single one of them — think one-pieces with cutouts, suits with lace-up details, crochet cover ups, high-cut bikini bottoms and balconette style tops.

“I always tell people the secret to being stylish, happy and confident in an outfit is to learn about your body and find out about what really fits you well and what will make your your better features stand out. … There’s no such thing as right or wrong, it’s about what makes you feel good,” the entrepreneur said.

Coelho’s personal taste: “My swim style is a bit sexier than my every day style. … I’m a girl who likes small tops and small bottoms and suits that are great for tanning. They allow me to be free at the beach and not worry about tan lines,” she dished.

And Coelho says her swimwear is not just made for hitting the beach. “A lot of times we spend so much money on swim and we only wear it during the summer. Sometimes people don’t even want to repeat their swim when they’ve already been pictured in it, so I really thought about tops that you can wear under your blazer or under your blouse. Even with the one pieces, you can make it very fashionable when you’re out in the summer with linen pants or wear it with your skirt or under your blazer,” she said.

Another pro-tip for amping up your beachwear? “I love wearing thin layer necklaces or a fun earring and tropical accessories. … Layering very thin gold necklaces goes with all of your swim adds a chic touch to your swim and makes you look accessorized, but not too extra,” she spilled.

Once you’ve got the get-up set, Coelho says taking the perfect feed worthy photo is dependent on a couple of key things. “A lot of times you get to the pool or the beach at 12 or 2 p.m. and the light is so harsh. You take a picture and you’re like, ‘It’s not good, my body doesn’t look great’ and it’s because the light affects how you look,” the social media star said.

“I always take photos super early in the morning or I enjoy my day at the beach and take my pictures at the end of the day when the light is golden and soft,” Coelho added.

And be sure to hit your best angles. “If you’re taking a picture while walking on the beach, always put your phone lower so that you look taller and leaner. Ask the person who is taking the picture to take it from lower not from higher,” she recommended.

The Best Nearly Nude Mirror Selfies: Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, More Body-Baring Instagram Pics

Shop Coelho’s collection here. For 24 hours, on every order of Camila Coelho Collection, REVOLVE will donate 10 masks to front line healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19.