TikTok star Remi Bader asked for fashion opinions from fans — and got very candid answers.

The influencer, 28, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 13, to share her thoughts on a sheer top featuring a plunging neckline, a rose at her chest and ruffled fabric that cascaded to the floor. “Guys what do we think of this very wild top?” Bader asked while zooming in on the piece in front of a mirror. “I found it from last summer [and] never wore it.”

“I think it would be cool with jeans, but I’ve never found the right jeans to wear with it. It’s just like a long situation,” she said while turning around, giving fans a look at the back of the garment.

She went on to say she “obviously” wouldn’t wear the top with the hot pink biker shorts she had on before wondering whether she should hold onto it. “Do I keep this? Do I sell it? Like, what are we thinking?” she asked fans.

Later on Tuesday, Bader shared a screenshot of the blunt reactions she received from her followers.

“Sell xx,” one user told her, as another wrote, “Get rid of [it] immediately.” More suggested she “burn it” as another compared it to “toilet paper on shoes.”

“Wait now I HATE it!!! 😂😂😂,” Bader captioned the post.

In a separate clip, Bader shared that she’s cleaning out her closet and is planning to donate designs and sell her clothes on Poshmark and Pickle.

When she’s not organizing her closet, Bader is busy creating fashion and makeup content.

Earlier this week, she tried on a number of outfits while making a “chaotic” Get Ready With Me video via TikTok.

In the footage, she modeled a black-and-white polka dot bodysuit featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and changed into a number of bottoms, including baggy jeans, cream trousers and a flowy white maxiskirt.

“Do I wear this? Let me know,” Bader said in the clip.

Bethenny Frankel voted for Bader to wear the “long white flowy skirt” in the comments section.