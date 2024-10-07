Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance have mastered the art of holiday dressing.

Hilton, 41, and Vallance, 44, teamed up to create a line of glittery garments for Vallance’s namesake label, including 31 mini dresses equipped with bows, elegant details and sheer silhouettes.

While celebrating the launch of Nicky Hilton x Rebecca Vallance Holiday Collection hosted by MyTheresa on Saturday, October 5, at the Hilton home in Los Angeles, Nicky exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the line while wearing her favorite design from the collection, the Leyla Long Sleeve Mini Dress.

“My daughters tell me that I’m like Elsa in it,” she quipped, referencing the blonde Disney character. “Ice blue is not the typical holiday color, but it is my favorite color.” The look features a blue design, dainty lace embellishments and silver bows lining her chest. (Nicky shares her daughters, Lily-Grace, 6, and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, 5, with husband James Rothschild. The couple also share son Chasen, 2.)

Related: The Littlest Heirs! Meet the Hilton Family’s Next Generation in Photos Kathy Hilton and husband Rick Hilton’s brood has gotten larger since their children began welcoming babies. Nicky Hilton was the couple’s first child to become a parent when she and husband James Rothschild welcomed daughter Lily-Grace in July 2016. The pair expanded their brood with daughter Teddy and son Chasen, who were born in December 2017 […]

Nicky, who also celebrated her 41st birthday at the fashion party, teamed her dress with a full face of makeup including rosy cheeks, long lashes, sparkly eyeshadow and glossy lips. Her blonde hair was parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls.

Nicky went on to share that she and Vallance decided to collaborate a year ago. “We immediately decided that this would be for the holiday season because the holidays are the best time of the year. It’s festive, joyful, everyone is dressing up,” she gushed. “I knew I needed to have a lot of glitter, sparkle, and, of course, bows. I really wanted to make a collection that was timeless.”

Nicky also told Us that her sister, Paris Hilton, wanted to wear the same blue dress to the party but wound up in a red version instead.

“I was like, ‘No, it’s my party,’” Nicky joked. “I’m wearing this dress. So she decided on the same dress, but in red.”

More stars including Kris Jenner, Stacey Bendet, Kelly Osbourne, Amanda Hearst and Dylan Mulvaney also celebrated with Nicky and Vallance.

Vallance also opened up to Us about creating the line with Nicky, sharing the socialite has also been her “muse.”

“Their family has been wearing the collection years before we even met,” she said. “So Nicky and I developed a friendship and wanted to do a collaboration together.”

“It just made sense,” she added. “Holidays are the center of [the Hiltons’] family life. Sparkles, bows. It had to be there. That’s what it was all about.”

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. […]

For the upcoming holiday season, Nicky told Us she’s planning to celebrate Christmas in Los Angeles. “We have our California Christmas, and my mom cooks Christmas frittata every morning,” she shared. “We watch the Christmas parade and we have our annual family Christmas party, which I am so excited to dress everyone this year [in my collection].”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson