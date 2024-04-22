Victoria Beckham and her daughter, Harper, never pass up a girls night.
Victoria, 50, opened up about the self-care evenings she and Harper, 12, have when David Beckham is out of town. “Tonight it’s fake tan,” she gushed in her Sunday Times cover story, which was published on Sunday, April 21.
Victoria, who is also the mom of sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, added that she and Harper take trips to the supermarket to get snacks together, too. “I’ve never not done those things, neither has David. They are important,” she said.
When Victoria and Harper aren’t enjoying chill nights together, they’re getting dressed to the nines for events. On Sunday, Victoria took to Instagram to show off photos from her 50th birthday party. For the event, she rocked a sheer mint blue gown featuring a ruffled floral design at her hip, a fitted bodice and a flowy skirt.
For glam, the designer donned soft makeup including filled-in eyebrows, long lashes and pink lips. She parted her brunette locks down the middle and wore her strands down and in soft curls.
Harper, for her part, looked gorgeous in a white silky dress featuring a V-neck and spaghetti straps. She accessorized with a white clutch featuring gold hardware and open-toe heels. Harper straightened her blonde hair and wore it down.
“I don’t think I’ve ever felt as loved as I did last night. Thank you all for coming from near and so far!!” Victoria captioned the post.
David, 48, and the couple’s sons all looked classy in tuxedos.
Harper previously wore one of her mom’s designs in January 2023. Victoria snapped a pic of Harper’s dress, which featured a strapless neckline and pleated skirt finished with an ombré design. Harper elevated the dress with a blue purse and white sneakers.
“My number one #VBMuse#HarperSeven!” Victoria captioned the pic, gushing, “Mummy loved creating this dress for you 💙.”