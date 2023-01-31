Victoria Beckham is forever inspired by her daughter, Harper Beckham. The pop star revealed the 11-year-old is her “number one muse.”

Beckham, 48, took to Instagram on Monday, January 30, to show off a design she made for her mini-me. In the carousel of photos, Harper is seen posing alongside her mom, wearing a strapless gown that featured a purple and blue ombre colorway. The middle schooler paired the garb with chunky sneakers and a sparkly shoulder bag. Harper accessorized with a dainty necklace and wore her blonde strands in a middle part.

The former Spice Girl, for her part, donned a pretty pastel-pink frock that was finished with ruffled layers and spaghetti straps. The look was also equipped with a plunging neckline. For glam, the “Wannabe” singer wore her brunette tresses in a messy bun and donned smokey eyeshadow. She added a bit of sparkle to the ensemble with silver bracelets, dangly earrings and a shiny clutch.

In the mirror selfie, the mother-daughter duo — who were in Miami to celebrate Marc Anthony and model Nadia Ferreira’s wedding on Saturday, January 28 — held hands while posing in a spacious closet.

“My number one #VBMuse #HarperSeven!” Beckham captioned the post. The “Stop” artist continued, “Mummy loved creating this dress for you 💙.” Fans were quick to show their praise for the twosome in the comments section.

Beckham’s followers praised the looks with one writing, “I love that Harper has these beautiful dresses and trainers with them.” A second commented: “The dress on harper is perfection.” A third gushed over Harper’s fashion choices with: “Harper’s style with the trainers. Very cool!”

Other photos in the slideshow showed Beckham with model Isabela Rangel Grutman, who wore one of the fashion star’s designs. “I love seeing my new collection on you!!” Beckham wrote in the caption, tagging the jewelry designer. “You look incredible! Kisses xx VB”

Grutman’s dress consisted of a plunging neckline with a matching bra underneath, cinched waist, and floor length skirt. She showed her love by commenting three heart emojis on the post.

Beckham and Harper spent more time together with Grutman in Miami on Sunday, January 29. Harper joined the two for a night on the town. “Girls night out in Miami!!!” the “Say You’ll Be There” singer posted on her Instagram Story over the weekend.