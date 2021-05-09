Ireland Baldwin: What’s in My Bag?

Constantly on the move, Ireland Baldwin is never without her travel essentials. Her biggest must-have? A tiny box containing a candy heart and a note. “It was a gift from my grandfather before he passed away,” says the model, 25. “I have really bad flight anxiety, so I always keep that with me.”

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s daughter tells Us what else is inside her Stella McCartney bag.

Support Small Biz

“Shopgalny on Instagram [and Etsy] customizes the coolest masks. She put my wiener dogs [on mine]. They’re amazing.”

Bare Necessities

“There’s a [pair of] Proof period underwear [in case] I have to change — and a thong. I learned that from wardrobe mishaps.”

Mother Knows Best

“My mom always carries a little stuffed animal if a baby is fussing on a plane. She has passed that down to me.”

Sweet as Pie

“I f—king love baby food. White Leaf Provisions’ pumpkin flavor tastes like you’re drinking pie filling. I’ve turned so many people on to it.”

Lip Service

“You never know when you’re going out last minute. My favorite lipstick is Pat McGrath in Fever Dream. It’s gorgeous on every skin tone.”

Just Her Type

“I’m a writer, so I take my iPad and Magic Keyboard with me and have a full writing station no matter where I am.”

What else is inside Ireland’s purse? A red Chanel wallet; an iPhone; thick socks; Westman Atelier foundation and blush; Youngblood Bronzer; Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel; Nova Scotia Fisherman’s hand cream and lip balm; Farmacy Honey Grail Hydrating Face Oil; Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Pollution Drops; Elta MD Sunscreen; Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi; coffee and yogurt stamp cards; business cards; Ford Raptor keys on a Georgia Peach keychain; Honest Co. hand sanitizer; Skout’s Honor Prebiotic Pet Balm; Open Farm treats; Excedrin and Q-Tips.