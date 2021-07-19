Fashion forward! There’s no question that Irina Shayk is a street style icon. But her most recent collab with DL1961 is a whole lot more than a trendy collaboration — it has a sustainable spin.

The brand, who tapped the 36-year-old model to be the face of their new campaign, has quite the trendy Fall/Winter 2021 lineup.

From utility-style jumpsuits, $279, to high-rise straight leg jeans, $219, the new styles are bound to be everywhere. And of course, Shayk serves up some stellar styling inspo.

She even rocked a deep side part for the photo shoot, meaning it might just be time for the center part to step aside.

Aside from denim staples, the model also introduced the brand’s first foray into the athleisure space, rocking a handful of pieces from the DL Athleisure line.

With everything from chic joggers to cropped sweatshirts and bomber jackets, DL1961 has perfect mix of pieces to take you from last-minute errands to nights out.

Even though causal wear is new for the brand, they’re still sticking to their eco-conscious ethos. The clothing is made with “lightweight, breathable fabrics” that utilize “clean dyes” and “renewable fibers.”

Given the brand’s focus on sustainability, partnering with Shayk, who has been outspoken about steering the fashion industry in a greener direction, seemed like a natural choice.

“Irina represents the strong, powerful femininity of the DL woman. After a challenging year for fashion, working with her was a breath of fresh air and truly made me fall in love with denim again,” said Sarah Ahmed, DL1961’s Chief Creative Officer.

Shayk, who shares daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper, has made a point to align herself with eco-conscious brands, like Falconeri and H&M, in the past.

“I think, brand by brand, they start to wake up and use no fur, no leather and use sustainable, recyclable products,” the model told the Hollywood Reporter at an H&M event in 2019. “We should spread the message, not only through us, but through the fashion brands s well. Fashion cares too.”

That same year, she opened up to L’Officiel about how the fashion industry is making strides in the sustainability space. “I think now all brands care more bout global warming, and all this practice, and a recycling, and you can see on sets and photoshoots they use no plastic bottles and no plastic straws,” Shayk told the outlet.

She added: “I think all the brands are doing it, slowly but surely, like recycling trees and making materials for dresses from them, and delivering messages saying, ‘Look, global warming is out there.’”