Queen Elizabeth may have just started the last big fashion debate of 2019 — and the whole situation is awfully familiar.

On Thursday, December 19, the royal gave a speech at the Buckingham Palace to acknowledge the State Opening of Parliament. For the special event, the matriarch donned a long teal coat with a matching hat and one of her signature silver brooches.

The colorful outfit was fashionable, but it’s not for that reason that the Internet is abuzz about the look. According to Twitter, the Internet is divided on whether the coat is green or blue. Following the queen’s speech, people took to the social media platform to share their opinions of the coat color.

One social media user suggested that Her Royal Highness was wearing blue in support of Brexit. The person Tweeted, “I reckon Queen is in Brexit colours today? Better than the royal blue hat with yellow flowers after Ref2016.”

Others thought she was wearing green to send a hidden message. A Twitter user wrote, “Is Her Majesty the Queen wearing #green clobber to signify favouring Green Party policies #StateOpeningOfParliament.”

This curious situation is similar to that of “The Dress” in 2015. Social media-goers couldn’t decide if a two-toned frock was black and blue or white and gold — two majorly different color combinations. The photo quickly became an Internet sensation and is still a curious subject to many.

That famous dress debate started when a Tumblr user shared a photo of the infamous dress on her feed. She captioned the pic, “Guys please help me—is this dress white and gold, or blue and black? Me and my friends can’t agree…” Unsurprisingly, the Internet couldn’t agree, either.