



Beauty YouTuber and social media influencer James Charles released the “only nude he’s ever taken” to his 4 million followers after his Twitter account was hacked on Saturday morning with threats to leak it.

The hackers posted a slew of disturbing and obscene Tweets on Charles’ account, which was temporarily shut down once the social media platform was notified. This news comes after YouTuber Shawn Dawson was also hacked by the hate group a day prior.

According to a Tweet posted by the hackers, they managed to obtain the makeup artist’s iCloud photos, one of which was a nude photo that they threatened to release to the world.

hi I got my account back 🙃 just case I ever get hacked again, here’s the ONLY nude I’ve ever taken! can’t threaten me with it now 🤠🖕🏼 get a life pic.twitter.com/8xT5lKFFDV — James Charles (@jamescharles) August 24, 2019

Once Charles took control of his account again, he leaked the nude photo with the caption: “Hii I got my account back just in case I ever get hacked again, here’s the ONLY nude I’ve ever taken! Can’t threaten me with it now get a life.” The selfie wasn’t an X-rated moment, though it’s definitely NSFW (or at least, most work environments, anyway). In the photo, Charles is naked but turned away from the camera so that you only see his backside.

The nude selfie quickly became an Internet-famous meme — some mean and others in good humor. Charles responded to the situation, “I love accidentally creating a meme, sorry Twitter.” Naturally, the beauty guru took the top #trending spot on the social platform.

This isn’t the first time that a celeb has release a nude selfie after getting hacked on social media. Whitney Cummings did the same thing this month after being blackmailed by a hacker to release the photo. And Bella Thorne released hers back in June after her Twitter was overtaken, as well.

