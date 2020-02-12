Holy transformation! YouTube beauty sensation James Charles transformed himself into 24-year-old hitmaker Dua Lipa and the finished result is truly uncanny.

“After thousands of tweets and comments saying we look alike, I finally sat down to transform myself into the iconic New Rules & Don’t Start Now singer,” Charles wrote in the video’s description.

Interestingly enough, some fans think they look so similar that they’re convinced he is Dua Lipa. Clearly, there are those who took Disney’s Hannah Montana very seriously.

Charles admits that they do look like they could be related from time to time. “Sometimes I just don’t see it, but there’s other times that I’m like ‘oh my gosh, we look so, so similar.'”

For his transformation, Charles prepped for the experience by throwing on a neon green turtleneck and brown contacts to look like the trendy star.

“Before doing this video today, I looked through Dua’s entire Instagram page because I really want to emulate her makeup style in the best way that I can,” explained Charles in the video.

“The one thing I noticed is she always does a fun pop of color on her eyes, but for the base, it’s honestly kind of natural.”

Charles used Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Foundation and Tarte Shape Tape Concealer, followed by Chanel cream bronzer and an Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit. One of the most elaborate parts of the transformation was when he contoured his “round” nose to look more like Lipa’s “square” nose with furious determination.

The finished result, with the help of more products like the Urban Decay Brow Blade and a bright palette full of eyeshadows was a bold green eye look. It looked nearly identical to a makeup look Lipa debuted on Instagram on January 31.

Once his makeup was completed, he put on a Lipa-inspired wig and then justifiably lost his mind over the finished result.

Dua Lipa hasn’t shared a comment about the video just yet, but we hope she does soon! They’re sisters, after all.

