Jasmine Tookes has a new “approach” to beauty and it involves juicing.

The 32-year-old supermodel was named the face of Pressed Juicery’s Simple Cleanse and exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about how the health drink has changed her outlook on skin health.

“It has really helped rejuvenate my skin. I’ve noticed how plump and supple my skin looks and feels,” Tookes said. Made with lemon, ginger and cayenne, the Simple Cleanse is packed with vitamin C — an antioxidant that fights toxins and helps reduce wrinkles, inflammation, redness and irritation.

“Having a natural glow starts from the inside,” Tookes continued. “So, this has changed my approach because it’s all about what you’re taking and the food you’re having.”

Tookes also noticed that the Simple Cleanse fights off other health concerns like bloating. “During my menstrual cycle, I usually get pretty bloated and Simple Cleanse really helped calm that down. I was also in Cabo when juicing, so I didn’t have to worry about looking a certain way in a bikini.” (Tookes paired the Simple Cleanse with healthy balanced meals and exercise, which is the suggested method by Pressed Juicery.)

Tookes’ partnership with Pressed Juicery perfectly aligns with her 2024 beauty mantra: “less is more.”

“I think the trends are changing with beauty,” she told Us. “You know, it used to be all about baking and putting so much stuff on your skin or doing extra stuff with lashes — just a whole big thing. Right now, it’s about embracing your inner and outer beauty. I personally really love doing my makeup with just dots of concealer and mascara to keep my look really soft.”

Tookes’ more relaxed — but intentional — take on beauty was especially heightened after the birth of her first child, daughter Mia, with husband Juan David Borrero in February 2023.

“Just during pregnancy alone, I really started looking at all of the products I was using and inspecting the ingredients. I never realized how many bad ingredients there were in products and how that can affect your skin and how those negative impacts can go from skin to your bloodstream,” Tookes explained.

“Now that I have this little precious, teeny tiny baby, I’m even more concerned with the ingredients that are in her lotions or things like that. I’m much more aware.”