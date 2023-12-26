Jason Kelce can’t get enough of his flip-flops — no matter the temperature outside.

The 36-year-old Philadelphia Eagles player looked comfortable as he showed off his pre-game outfit on Monday, December 25. The casual ensemble consisted of flip-flops, a cream Christmas sweater featuring a red and green ornament design, black pants and a green, black and white Santa hat.

Jason’s accessory of choice? A box of Reese’s Puffs cereal. He carried the breakfast item into the stadium with him as he walked alongside fellow Eagles player Landon Dickerson.

The center has long been vocal about his love of flip-flops. In a November episode of his podcast “New Heights,” Jason’s brother Travis Kelce — who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs — teased him about wearing flip-flops before they played each other in a game on Monday, November 20.

“I wear flip-flops all the time,” Jason told Travis, 34. “I don’t even know why this is newsworthy. It’s my go-to.”

He continued, “I don’t like bending down to put socks on. It’s easier to slide them puppies on and head out the door. I am outside for a maximum of 10 seconds.”

Travis laughed as Jason added, “People are like, ‘How could you survive out there in the cold?!’ I’m like, ‘Lady, I was at a hotel. I walked into a bus. Do you think I’m trenching through the city of Kansas City in flip-flops?! No!’ If I was doing that, I wouldn’t wear flip-flops.”

“So you didn’t even pack a pair of shoes?” Travis asked, to which Jason replied, “No. I pack light. I got a toiletry bag [and] shorts to sleep in.”

Travis, for his part, has shown off his street style on numerous occasions this year, often opting for unexpected standout pieces like a pair of velvet trousers, silk button down shirts and patterned suits. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly last month, Travis’ stylist Danielle Salzedo revealed that he is heavily involved in the styling process.

“He dedicates time to buying online, so he knows what’s out there and what’s new,” Salzedo told Us. “He spends a significant amount of time on different retail and designer sites looking for new pieces and shopping. He’s bought pieces before we can even contact the brand to secure the items.”