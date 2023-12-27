Your account
Jason Kelce Accidentally Tells Travis Kelce He’s ‘Not a Fan’ of His Christmas Gift

By
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce.Courtesy of Donna Kelce/Instagram

In a holiday plot twist, Jason Kelce is a bit picky when it comes to loungewear.

During a Wednesday, December 27, episode of his their“New Heights” podcast with Jason, Travis Kelce opened up about the extravagant way the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated Christmas.

“This year, I just teamed up with my guy Daniel Patrick and got everybody velour jumpsuits,” the tight end said, explaining that Patrick is a luxury sportswear designer. “Nice cozy comfy … Everybody could just enjoy a nice velour top and bottom.”

Jason, 36, wasn’t shy about his thoughts on Travis’ gift to his teammates. “I don’t know why [but] I don’t like velour,” he said. “That blanket material that a lot of people like — I’m not a fan.”

Travis then hilariously revealed he got the same gift for Jason. “You can’t make this s—t up, people,” he said while laughing.

Jason Kelce Accidentally Tells Travis Kelce He’s ‘Not a Fan’ of the Christmas Gift He Got Him
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce. Courtesy of New Heights/YouTube

Jason then reassured his brother that he’ll “probably love it” since it’s “done right” and “from you.”

As for the Chiefs offense — which includes center Creed Humphrey, guard Trey Smith and offensive tackles Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor — quarterback Patrick Mahomes opted for customized golf carts.

“I was trying to get out of the parking lot and everybody’s just flying around,” Travis quipped. “Those things are street legal so they’re going about 35 miles per hour”

Jason’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, had a white elephant gift exchange, where players can steal each other’s gifts or grab a new one.

Jason — a center — praised the “hot gifts” this year, which included a Dr. J (76ers legend Julius Erving) autographed card, a fire pit and a flame thrower that can shoot “up to 150 feet.”

“I’m surprised it’s legal,” Jason quipped, adding that he took home a kegerator.

Jason Kelce Accidentally Tells Travis Kelce He’s ‘Not a Fan’ of the Christmas Gift He Got Him
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce. Courtesy of Travis Kelce/Instagram

He also revealed that Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts gifted everyone with watches. “Typically I’m a gold guy, I like gold, but it’s a nice [white] watch,” he added.

In the past, Hurts, 25, has given the team Jordan sneakers and Louis Vuitton duffle bags — which Jason is often seen carrying on game days.

Both Travis and Jason played on Christmas Day, with Taylor Swift in attendance to see the Chiefs lose to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Eagles, meanwhile, beat the New York Giants 33-25.

