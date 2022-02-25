Shaking up the skincare space. Celebrity beauty brands aren’t hard to come by, but Jeffree Star exclusively told Us that “no one” was inspiring him. His solution? Create his own “no bulls—t” skincare line that “really works” and delivers results.

“I’ve always wanted to do skincare, but I was insecure about it being perfect,” the 36-year-old YouTube star said to Stylish. “It took a few years, but I’m so proud of it. People know they can trust me for a good formula.”

The seven-product line, which is emblematic of the “seven deadly sins,” is complete with the ‘Make Me Melt’ Makeup Removing Balm, Strawberry Water Clarifying Cleanser, Strawberry Water Facial Toner, Morning Dew Hydrating Eye Cream, Repair & Revive Lip Mask and last, but certainly not least, the Magic Star Glow Face Mist. The line ranges in price from $16 to $32 and is also available in bundles.

And rest assured, every formula is going to deliver. “I’ve reviewed thousands of products, right? Hundreds of face products. Costumers know that Jeffree Star is not gonna give us bulls—t, so I’m proud that people feel like that,” the beauty boss said.

His must-have? The Magic Star Moisturizer. “I’m obsessed with moisturizing, so I wanted to make one that everyone can use. There will be a lot of different formulas later on, but I wanted to make the staples for morning and night,” he explained. “Anyone with any type of skin — oily dry, normal — it just works.”

While the line is bound to sell out in seconds thanks to Star’s loyal fanbase, the makeup guru’s rise to fame hasn’t been without controversy. He’s found himself in the midst of drama on numerous occasions, landing in feuds with James Charles, Kat Von D, Huda Kattan and more.

That in mind, he’s looking at his next chapter as proof that he can “still come out on top.”

He explained: “Whether it’s fact or fiction, people believe whatever they’re going to believe. I just keep pushing and perserving. I know I’m a good person and I’ve been through a lot of hell. I also made a lot of mistakes and learned a lot, but we live in a culture where people don’t want you to grow. They just want you to go away.”

To support Star — and scoop up his new line before it’s too late — head over to jeffreestarcosmetics.com.

With reporting by Hannah Kahn.

