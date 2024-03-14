Country singer Jelly Roll underwent a “reconstructive” mouth surgery to elevate his smile.

Jelly Roll, 39, gushed about his “sexy” transformation while getting his veneers replaced on Tuesday, March 12. “I’ve had these same veneers for 20 years,” he said in a TikTok video shared by wife Bunnie Xo. “Finally getting them replaced and I’m getting some implants and some cavities and some wisdom teeth pulled out. I’m doing a lot of s—t.”

“I feel like I’m finally taking care of stuff. I want a pretty smile,” Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, explained. “I had an ugly smile when I was a kid and people picked on me.”

Bunnie, 44, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, concluded the social media video by showing Jelly Roll walking to the car. He flashed the camera a smile, which was filled with gauze.

“Sweet boy 🥹 #jellyandbunnie,” she captioned the post.

This isn’t the first time Jelly Roll has changed his appearance. Earlier this week, he opened up about regretting “98 percent” of his tattoos and covering up the ones he didn’t like.

“A lot of these are coverups,” he told GQ while giving a tour of his tattoos on Tuesday. “The ones that were really bad have already been covered up.”

“I got this to cover up ‘Surviving the Struggle,’” he continued while pointing at a portrait of the Nashville skyline. “We forgot to put the ‘t’ in it so it said, ‘Surviving the Sruggle.’”

Elsewhere in the video, Jelly Roll explained that he got his first tattoo at age 17, when he had a different set of “core philosophies.”

“Now I’m 40, I’m like, ‘What the f—k was I thinking?’” he quipped. “I hate ‘em all.”

Jelly Roll has a number of face tattoos as well, including crosses, a teardrop, a rose, a treble clef and “Music Man.”

He gushed that his “Music Man” tattoo is “really important” to him, because it still represents who he is, unlike his older tattoos.

“Quite a few years ago I looked at my wife and I was like, ‘I don’t want to be bound to these old tattoos anymore. … I think I’m gonna put ‘Music Man’ on my forehead,’” he said. “My wife is just the perfect kind of person in my life to be like, ‘Go.’”

Jelly Roll also shared that Bunnie got a matching tattoo on her leg that reads “Married a Music Man,” from Elton John‘s “Tiny Dancer.”

Jelly Roll is a country music star who was nominated for two Grammys, including Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his song “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson at the 2024 awards show. His most popular songs are “Need a Favor,” “Son of a Sinner,” and “Wild Ones” with Jessie Murph.