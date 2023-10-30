Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jenna Dewan is sticking with the classics for fall.

The dancer and actress sat courtside at a Clippers game alongside fiancé Steve Kazee on Sunday, October 29. “Best birthday gift begins now,” she wrote in an Instagram story, revealing her view of the court.

Dewan wore a black ruffle-neck top for the occasion, tucking it into light-wash jeans, which were subsequently tucked into thigh-high leather boots. She topped off the look with a forever-stylish leather moto jacket in black, left unzipped. A leather (or faux-leather) jacket like this is an essential for any fall wardrobe — so let’s get you the same look!

Get the Fahsyee Faux-Leather Moto Biker Jacket for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Amazon jacket is nearly identical to Dewan’s, from its button-accented notched lapels to its asymmetrical zipper details. It hits right around the hips, features deep side pockets and adds on shoulder straps and a button strap at the hem in case you want to close things up on a chilly day!

This moto jacket will easily adapt to any style. Wear it with distressed jeans, combat boots and a band tee, or try it with a cowl-neck cami, slip skirt and heels. Recreate Dewan’s look or come up with your own! Want to see a few other moto jacket options before making your purchase? No problem. Check out our other finds below!

Get the Fahsyee Faux-Leather Moto Biker Jacket for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more moto jackets we love:

Not your style? Explore more leather and faux-leather outerwear here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Taylor Swift Has Been Wearing Pear Earrings Non-Stop — Get the Look for $13 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Want to be bejeweled like Taylor Swift? Friendship bracelets are everything, but if you want to channel the singer’s more expensive jewelry too, we’re here to help! Swift has been wearing a pair of gold Diamond Pear Stud […]

Related: Get Ginger Spice Skin With Geri Halliwell’s Cleanser: ‘This Is Brilliant’ Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Washing your face at the end of every day is of the utmost importance. But it goes deeper than that. You need a cleanser that won’t leave residue and waterproof makeup on your face after you rinse. When […]

Related: The Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Celebrity-Favorite Deals Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you shopped the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul yet? Whether you’re on your first or fifth purchase, the deals are still going strong — and you have through November 5 to shop! We previously curated a list of can’t-miss […]