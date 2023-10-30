Your account
Stylish

Jenna Dewan Rocks the Perfect Moto Jacket — Get the Look for $40

By
Jenna Dewan attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the San Antonio Spurs on October 29, 2023.Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jenna Dewan is sticking with the classics for fall.

The dancer and actress sat courtside at a Clippers game alongside fiancé Steve Kazee on Sunday, October 29. “Best birthday gift begins now,” she wrote in an Instagram story, revealing her view of the court.

Dewan wore a black ruffle-neck top for the occasion, tucking it into light-wash jeans, which were subsequently tucked into thigh-high leather boots. She topped off the look with a forever-stylish leather moto jacket in black, left unzipped. A leather (or faux-leather) jacket like this is an essential for any fall wardrobe — so let’s get you the same look!

Jenna Dewan attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the San Antonio Spurs on October 29, 2023. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
See it!

Get the Fahsyee Faux-Leather Moto Biker Jacket for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Amazon jacket is nearly identical to Dewan’s, from its button-accented notched lapels to its asymmetrical zipper details. It hits right around the hips, features deep side pockets and adds on shoulder straps and a button strap at the hem in case you want to close things up on a chilly day!

This moto jacket will easily adapt to any style. Wear it with distressed jeans, combat boots and a band tee, or try it with a cowl-neck cami, slip skirt and heels. Recreate Dewan’s look or come up with your own! Want to see a few other moto jacket options before making your purchase? No problem. Check out our other finds below!

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the San Antonio Spurs on October 29, 2023. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
See it!

Shop more moto jackets we love:

Tanming Faux-Leather Moto Biker Jacket

Tanming Women's Faux Leather Moto Biker Short Coat Jacket (Black-M)
Tanming
$46.00
See it!

Levi's Faux-Leather Classic Asymmetrical Motorcycle Jacket

Levi's Women's Faux Leather Classic Asymmetrical Motorcycle Jacket (Standard & Plus Sizes), Camel, X-Small
Levi's
Starting at $77.00
See it!

Fahsyee Faux-Leather Motorcycle Jacket

Fahsyee Women's Leather Jackets, Faux Motorcycle Plus Size Moto Biker Coat Short Lightweight Vegan Pleather Fashion, Black, XL
Fahsyee
$44.00
See it!

Not your style? Explore more leather and faux-leather outerwear here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

