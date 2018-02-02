Jenna Dewan Makes Spanx Sexier Than Any Lingerie in the Universe

When we think Spanx, sex appeal doesn’t exactly come to mind. But, as many a woman knows, sometimes you need a little help fitting into your favorite bodycon dress — we get it, and so does Jenna Dewan Tatum. Yep, the host of World of Dance may have the most rockin’ body around, but she too wears control-top undies and we have proof: she posed in hers in an photo on Instagram on Thursday, February 1.

The dance pro posed on a chaise longue in a cropped tank and some high-waisted undies, which in and of themselves evoke the fire emoji. But her caption totally poked fun at herself: “No to the sequin pants. Yes to the spanx.” This is basically the a-political slogan of our time. How refreshing to find out that stars really are just like us — sometimes they need help getting into their pants!

This isn’t the first time that Dewan has had a good sense of humor about her glam. Earlier this week in a moment of exhaustion she posted a pic of herself rocking an otherworldly glow that she compared to a glazed donut. You have to admit, she’s got a good sense of humor. But in all honesty, it’s nice to know that Dewan relies on some approachable solutions when she needs a little boost: illuminating beauty products and Spanx.

The Step Up star isn’t the first to opt for a little shapewear under her glamorous attire this week. You know that killer “Wild Thoughts” performance at the Grammys? Well, Rihanna wore a Yummie Hidden Curves High-Waist Thong under her bejeweled magenta Adam Selman dress for the affair. Bridget Jones had it right all along: shape wear (or as she calls them “scary stomach-holding-in panties”) is the way to go!

