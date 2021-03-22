Keeping things natural! Jenni “JWoww” Farley revealed she prefers herself without makeup while trying a new photo filter on Sunday, March 21.

“Laying here bored and saw this app … so I said ‘Why not?’” Farley, 35, captioned side-by-side pics of herself without and with makeup via Instagram. “WTF. I’d rather be old and ugly 😭😭😭.”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, who got engaged to Zack Carpinello in February, added: “But seriously, don’t do this crap to your pics … love yourself. 😍💕.”

The “after” photo showed the reality TV star with fuller eyebrows, rosy cheeks, eyeliner and mascara as well as a mauve lipstick.

Many fans argued that the app “basically adds makeup,” to which Farley replied that she didn’t like how the photo made her complexion pore-less and unnatural looking.

“Made my face all baby smooth with a ring light glow 😂😂,” she commented back.

Another fan pointed out that the Jersey Shore alum has used Botox and other cosmetic treatments over the years, which contributes to her filtered and unfiltered photo results.

“True love, but you have endless money for all the medspa and injections 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Many of your followers don’t… It makes a difference in the #nofilter pics,” the user wrote. Farley replied, “You are not wrong there.”

The MTV personality, who was previously married to Roger Mathews, spoke to Us Weekly in June 2018 about getting a reconstructive procedure done and Botox injections at the dentist to correct the effects of chronic teeth grinding, clenched jaw and TMJ (inflammation of the hinge joint that connects the jaw to the temporal bones).

“I’ve got some mommy problems,” Farley, who shares daughter Meilani, 6, and son Greyson, 4, with Mathews, said in a video chronicling her time at the dentist. “Since [welcoming] Meilani, I’ve developed a really hard clenched jaw. I think it’s from the stress of being a mom, not sleeping and all the drama in between.”

Following the procedure, Farley, revealed her teeth grinding “substantially” went away and she was “beyond thrilled” with the outcome.

Two years prior, the New York native told Entertainment Tonight that she had not had plastic surgery on her face, saying that her weight and tan, however, have fluctuated.

“I’m not getting any younger. I’m going to do the noninvasive surgeries and things like that to stay youthful, so I don’t — when I’m like 50, 60, 70 — have to do the more dramatic ones,” she said in September 2016. “I love the way I look and am totally honest and open with it. I do not want a saggy face in 30 years!”