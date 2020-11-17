Looking out for everyone. When Jenni “JWoww” Farley brought boyfriend Zack Carpinello onto Jersey Shore: Family Vacation the first time, drama ensued. Now reunited after a brief split, the couple returned for season 4.

“Being back on TV as we do this show, you never know how it turns out,” Farley, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting the new season. “So, bringing him back in and just like coming full circle and being like, ‘Alright, let’s hit the reset button, and redo this,’ obviously, I was a little hesitant. I’m very protective [just] as I am with my roommates. I just want everyone to be happy, but I also don’t want anything taken out of context. So, you know, that’s the mama bear in me!”

The reality star and Carpinello, 25, began dating in March 2019. After he met Farley’s Jersey Shore castmates, he was shown getting handsy with Angelina Pivarnick during an episode that aired in October 2019. After seeing the episode, the Rules According to JWOWW author broke off the relationship.

“I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

However, the pair confirmed they were back together in December, sharing lovey-dovey messages on social media.

“You mean absolutely everything to me,” the wrestler gushed via Instagram. “You are my world. You are tremendously special in so many ways. You are an absolutely gorgeous woman inside and out. We are incredible together, and I want to be by your side for the rest of time. I love you @jwoww.”

Farley was previously married to Roger Mathews, with whom she shares daughter Meilani, 6, and son Greyson, 4.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns to MTV Thursday, November 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi