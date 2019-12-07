



It’s official. Jenni “JWoww” Farley put her on-again relationship with Zack Carpinello on full display with a lovey-dovey post.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, shared a photo of the duo via her Instagram Story on Friday, December 6. She captioned the pic with three heart-eyes emojis and tagged Carpinello, 24. The couple appeared to be posing at an outdoor venue.

Carpinello also shared the shot on his account, adding the caption, “My love,” along with a heart-eyes emoji. Earlier in the week, he posted a photo with the MTV star and declared his love for her. “You mean absolutely everything to me. You are my world,” he wrote. “You are tremendously special in so many ways. You are an absolutely gorgeous woman inside and out. We are incredible together, and I want to be by your side for the rest of time. I love you @jwoww.”

The reunion comes nearly two months after Us Weekly broke the news of Farley’s split. The breakup followed an episode of Jersey Shore in which Carpinello flirted with Angelina Pivarnick. “I’m pretty hurt,” the Snooki & JWoww alum wrote on Instagram in October. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

Farley noted at the time that she learned to never “lower your standards.”

Carpinello, for his part, expressed his regrets in October. “I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for,” he explained on Instagram. “Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

Us confirmed in October that the wrestler and Farley were back together less than two weeks after calling it quits. Ahead of their reconciliation, the pair were spotted at Field Station: Dinosaurs theme park in New Jersey and Universal Studios in Florida.

However, Deena Nicole Cortese denied that the twosome were an item again. “I like him. It’s just unfortunate events in the one episode,” the reality star, 32, told Us in November. “Right now, they’re not together but they’re working on it.”

Farley filed for divorce from estranged husband Roger Mathews in September 2018. They share daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.

Pivarnick, for her part, married Chris Larangeira in November. Farley was a bridesmaid at the nuptials, but her speech with Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi angered the 33-year-old TV personality. “Deena, Snooki and Jenni, in their speeches, made some jokes about Angelina,” a source revealed. “The audience at the wedding booed them.”

An eyewitness told Us the quips were “all in good fun” but some guests “didn’t think they were kind,” leading to the bride’s meltdown. “Angelina stormed off during the wedding and was upset about it,” the onlooker said. “She was pissed. Now, she’s not talking to them.”