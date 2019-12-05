



A public declaration of love. Zack Carpinello revealed he’s still head over heels for Jenni “JWoww” Farley in an Instagram post dedicated to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star.

“You mean absolutely everything to me,” the wrestler, 24, penned on Wednesday, December 4. “You are my world. You are tremendously special in so many ways. You are an absolutely gorgeous woman inside and out. We are incredible together, and I want to be by your side for the rest of time.”

He signed off the post, “I love you @jwoww.”

The message comes two months after the airing of the October 10 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The episode showed Carpinello getting handsy with Angelina Pivarnick at a Las Vegas nightclub while Farley was passed out drunk.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” Farley, 33, wrote on Instagram after the footage aired. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me.”

The reality TV star added, “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Carpinello took to Instagram on October 11 to apologize to both Farley and Pivarnick, 33, for making “mistakes that I cannot take back.”

Despite the drama, the pair have continued to spend time together. They were spotted with Farley’s kids at Field Station: Dinosaurs theme park in Leonia, New Jersey one day after Carpinello’s apology. An eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time that the duo were “more civil than acting like a couple, but [Carpinello] was affectionate and sweet with the kids.”

One week later Carpinello and the Rules According to JWoww author took a trip together — sans Farley’s children — to Universal Studios in Florida.

However, Farley’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costar Deena Nicole Cortese told Us in November that they aren’t officially back together.

“I like him. It’s just unfortunate events in the one episode,” Cortese, 32, said at the time. “Right now, they’re not together but they’re working on it.”

Farley began dating Carpinello in March following her split from her ex-husband, Roger Mathews. She and Mathews, 44, share daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3. Carpinello, who is a family friend, attended their wedding in October 2015.

The Snooki & JWoww alum detailed her new romance with Carpinello in a September episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation — including their sex life.

“I never in a million years thought I would be dating someone younger than me,” Farley said of Carpinello. “We’re completely different. Not my style at all. He turns into this f–king monster in bed. I was like, ‘Are you an escort? What’s going on?’ It wasn’t normal. I had to look up positions and stuff.”