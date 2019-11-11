



Trying to make it work. Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Zach Carpinello are not back together … yet. At the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, Deena Nicole Cortese revealed that despite all the drama, she’s a fan of the 24-year-old wrestler.

“I like him. It’s just unfortunate events in the one episode,” Cortese, 32, told Us Weekly on the red carpet in Santa Monica. “Right now, they’re not together but they’re working on it.”

Us confirmed that Farley, 33, ended her relationship with Carpinello following the October 10 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, in which she introduced her boyfriend to her roommates and when they all went out, he became handsy with Angelina Pivarnick.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt,” she wrote on Instagram after the episode aired. “I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

However, the pair have been spending time together since their split. On October 12, they were spotted with her kids at Field Station: Dinosaurs theme park in Leonia, New Jersey. One week later, the duo took a trip to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

The Rules According to JWoww author began dating Carpinello in March, months after she filed for divorce from Roger Mathews. The exes share two children: daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.

“I never thought I was actually going to introduce anyone to the children ever, but he is kind of a family friend, so he already knew my kids,” she told Us over the summer. Carpinello attended Farley and Mathews’ wedding as he was a close family friend.

“I never in a million years thought I would be dating someone younger than me,” Farley said of Carpinello in a previous episode. “We’re completely different. Not my style at all. He turns into this f–king monster in bed. I was like, ‘Are you an escort? What’s going on?’ It wasn’t normal. I had to look up positions and stuff.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe