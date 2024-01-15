If you’ve ever wondered how Jennifer Aniston preps for a red carpet, the actress blessed Us with a behind-the-scenes look at her get-ready process ahead of the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

In the clip, shared via Instagram hours before the Sunday, January 14, ceremony, Aniston, 54, could be seen getting glammed by her longtime makeup artist Angela Levin. The glam pro — who also works with Nicole Kidman, Michelle Williams, Glenn Close and more — gave Aniston wispy lashes, rosy cheeks and a soft pink lip. Aniston’s recently chopped locks were styled in loose curls thanks to her hairstylist, Chris McMillan.

Next, Aniston got dressed, panning the camera to show a sketch of her custom all-black Dolce & Gabbana ensemble that included a feathered corset top and high-waisted pants. The trousers featured a silk belt that fell into a train at Aniston’s feet.

As she slipped into the ensemble, her stylist, Ryan Hastings, and several handlers rushed to the actress’ side to make last-minute adjustments.

She then put on a pair of pointed-toe black pumps, accessorized with dangling earrings and headed out the door. “Off to @criticschoice,” Aniston captioned the social media post.

Aniston also wore Dolce & Gabbana — and debuted her fresh haircut — at the 2024 Golden Globes on January 7. That night, she graced the red carpet in a strapless gown that was equipped with an embellished skirt. The look’s sweetheart neckline helped draw attention to her hair makeover, which featured chic layers that framed her face and stopped at her collarbone.

McMillan opened up about the transformation via Instagram at the time, revealing that he created a “blunt perimeter for length and invisible layers throughout.” He brought the style to life using Aniston’s own haircare line, Lolavie. “Sexy, natural and effortless,” he gushed.