Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Jennifer Aniston Shares How She Gets Glam Before 2024 Critics Choice Awards 

By
Jennifer Aniston at Critics Choice
Amy Sussman/WireImage

If you’ve ever wondered how Jennifer Aniston preps for a red carpet, the actress blessed Us with a behind-the-scenes look at her get-ready process ahead of the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

In the clip, shared via Instagram hours before the Sunday, January 14, ceremony, Aniston, 54, could be seen getting glammed by her longtime makeup artist Angela Levin. The glam pro — who also works with Nicole Kidman, Michelle Williams, Glenn Close and more — gave Aniston wispy lashes, rosy cheeks and a soft pink lip. Aniston’s recently chopped locks were styled in loose curls thanks to her hairstylist, Chris McMillan

Next, Aniston got dressed, panning the camera to show a sketch of her custom all-black Dolce & Gabbana ensemble that included a feathered corset top and high-waisted pants. The trousers featured a silk belt that fell into a train at Aniston’s feet.

As she slipped into the ensemble, her stylist, Ryan Hastings, and several handlers rushed to the actress’ side to make last-minute adjustments. 

Rebecca Romijn 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Related: The Best Fashion From the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Jennifer Aniston at Critics Choice
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

She then put on a pair of pointed-toe black pumps, accessorized with dangling earrings and headed out the door. “Off to @criticschoice,” Aniston captioned the social media post. 

Teeth picture

Deal of the Day

Smiles All Around! Get 35% Off the Cavity-Busting Toothbrush Dentists Love View Deal

Aniston also wore Dolce & Gabbana — and debuted her fresh haircut — at the 2024 Golden Globes on January 7. That night, she graced the red carpet in a strapless gown that was equipped with an embellished skirt. The look’s sweetheart neckline helped draw attention to her hair makeover, which featured chic layers that framed her face and stopped at her collarbone. 

Celeb Hair Changes 2024 933 Jennifer Aniston Eva Longoria

Related: The Best Celebrity Haircuts, Colors, Extensions and More New Styles of 2024

McMillan opened up about the transformation via Instagram at the time, revealing that he created a “blunt perimeter for length and invisible layers throughout.” He brought the style to life using Aniston’s own haircare line, Lolavie. “Sexy, natural and effortless,” he gushed. 

In this article

Jennifer Aniston Headshot Bio Page

Jennifer Aniston

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!